Disney Plus and Sonos Bring 6 Months Free When You Buy Select Sonos Devices

“The Mandalorian” season two is on its way on Oct. 30 and Disney+ is making sure they optimize the viewing experience sonically. The streaming service has entered a deal with Sonos ahead of the season two premiere so viewers can get the most out of the series with amazing home theater sound.

As part of the partnership, those who purchase the Sonos Arc, Beam, or other qualifying speaker set will get six months free of Disney+. The offer is available for new Disney+ subscribers in the U.S., UK, Canada, Netherlands, and Sweden. Sonos is running the promotion from Oct. 1 through Oct. 30.

“High-quality sound is integral to the Star Wars experience,” ​said Matthew Wood, supervising sound editor at Skywalker Sound and award-winning co-supervising sound editor for “The Mandalorian.” “The Mandalorian, now heading into season two, extends that legacy with a carefully crafted balance of the series’ powerful score, immersive sound effects, and clear dialogue to guide fans into new worlds.”

Season two of the hit show was announced earlier this month. Producer, writer and showrunner, Jon Favreau promised fans that there will be more characters added to the series in the new season.

“The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world,” Favreau told EW. “The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavor, and hopefully we’re bringing a lot more scope to the show…As we introduce other characters, there are opportunities to follow different storylines. The world was really captivated by ‘Game of Thrones’ and how that evolved as the characters followed different storylines — that’s very appealing to me as an audience member.”

For fans of the Child, affectionately nicknamed Baby Yoda, there will be more to swoon over as his relationship with The Mandalorian is fleshed out. “Everything gets bigger, the stakes get higher, but also the personal story between the Child and the Mandalorian develops in a way I think people will enjoy,” said executive producer, Dave Filoni.

Season two of “The Mandalorian” will be comprised of eight episodes of varying length. New cast members will include Rosario Dawson, as Ahsoka Tano, the former Padawan of Anakin Skywalker. Katee Sackhoff will also star as Bo-Katan Kryze, the character she voiced in ‘The Clone Wars.’