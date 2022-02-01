Disney+ Streaming App Joins $2 Billion Dollar Club for Lifetime Global Consumer Spend

It’s a magical milestone for Disney+. The app just crossed $2 billion in lifetime global consumer spending through the app stores. The streaming service is officially a member of the $2 Billion Dollar Club, joining 34 other mobile apps and games as of January 25, 2022. Only five video streaming providers have reached this milestone including Netflix, YouTube, Tencent Video, and iQIYI.

According to App Annie data in its State of Mobile 2022 report, Disney+ was the #2 streaming app by global app store consumer spend in 2021, while YouTube was #1. It also should be known that Disney’s Hotstar was #1 in India’s top 5 list.

A key strategy fueling global growth in 2021 for the platform has been international expansion. Top markets driving spend were the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Spain, Brazil, Italy, and the Netherlands. Disney+ was #1 in the UK’s top 10 list of apps by consumer spend.

This summer, the platform will launch in 42 countries and 11 new territories, further upping global consumer spend. Disney+ plans to commission 50 shows in Europe in the next two years.

Disney+ rival Amazon Prime Video has a global footprint in countries where it has seen at least 1 million downloads, even though it launched on mobile seven years later.

Disney+’s exclusive content is also a factor in its success. In 2021, app downloads spiked 40% for the 30 days after the release of “Luca” compared to the 30 days prior. The service also leveraged exclusive streaming releases in tandem with theatrical releases, boosting subscriber growth as it often requires a subscription and additional one-off payment (when Premier Access was still a thing).

“Strong IP through the Walt Disney Company, Pixar, and Marvel Studios, among others, coupled with timely releases, helps to encourage new subscribers and long-term retention to the service,” stated App Annie’s report.

Furthermore, the pandemic accelerated consumer demand for streaming from the comfort of home and the convenience of mobile devices that are pretty much always in our hands. In 2021, consumers spent 4.8 hours each day on their smartphones, which is one-third of daily waking hours. American consumers spent 4.2 hours each day on their mobile devices and only 3.1 hours watching TV.

As mobile streaming and subscriptions reach new highs, companies are harnessing the power of the small screen.