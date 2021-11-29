Report: Disney Expected to Reach 100 Million U.S. Subscribers Across Streaming Services This Year
Ampere Analysis reports that Disney has reached 100 million subscribers across its streaming services, Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. With just one month left in 2021, Ampere predicts the US subscriber count will hit 108 million before the year ends. Despite this milestone, Disney+ is experiencing its slowest growth since the streaming service launched two years ago.
The Disney bundle, which gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ costs just $13.99 per month (an $8 per month savings). Toby Holleran, research manager at Ampere Analysis, called the bundle “a strong driver for Disney’s overall streaming growth in the US.” Disney has been heavily advertising its streaming bundle in hopes of getting more subscribers on board. If consumers are going to use all three services, the bundle is a no-brainer.
Disney’s exclusive content across its streaming services has proven to be successful. Hollard said, “A strong content portfolio from Disney+ & Hulu, making the most of its key Marvel and Star Wars franchises (on Disney+) and FX (on Hulu), as well as the continuation of live sports (on ESPN+) has further driven subscription growth this year.” Hulu is lacking in some areas but offers non-exclusive, licensed content from both FOX and FX, giving subscribers access to some of their favorite series.
ESPN+ is continuing to pick up subscribers as more consumers cut the cord and lose access to ESPN’s pay-TV channel. ESPN’s secondary linear channels are also seeing major declines.
Holleran predicted even more success for the company moving forward. He said, “Additionally, the plan to incorporate Disney+ and ESPN+ subscriptions – alongside Hulu’s SVoD service –with a Hulu TV contract from next month will further push the domestic US subscriber base of the three services, reaching around 108m subscriptions by the end of the year.”
Based on the Ampere report, by the end of the year, Disney+ and Hulu are expected to exceed 50 million subscribers each. ESPN+ is predicted to have more than 20 million subscribers within that same time frame.
Disney+
Disney+ is an ad-free video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.
The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).
The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian”, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Loki”, and “Monsters at Work.”
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney Plus content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.
Hulu
Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like The Handmaid’s Tale.
It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC, NBC, Fox, and cable channels like Bravo, USA Network, FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.
The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $6.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $12.99 a month. For $64.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $6.99 / month per month or annually for $69.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.