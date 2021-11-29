Report: Disney Expected to Reach 100 Million U.S. Subscribers Across Streaming Services This Year

Ampere Analysis reports that Disney has reached 100 million subscribers across its streaming services, Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. With just one month left in 2021, Ampere predicts the US subscriber count will hit 108 million before the year ends. Despite this milestone, Disney+ is experiencing its slowest growth since the streaming service launched two years ago.

The Disney bundle, which gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ costs just $13.99 per month (an $8 per month savings). Toby Holleran, research manager at Ampere Analysis, called the bundle “a strong driver for Disney’s overall streaming growth in the US.” Disney has been heavily advertising its streaming bundle in hopes of getting more subscribers on board. If consumers are going to use all three services, the bundle is a no-brainer.

Disney’s exclusive content across its streaming services has proven to be successful. Hollard said, “A strong content portfolio from Disney+ & Hulu, making the most of its key Marvel and Star Wars franchises (on Disney+) and FX (on Hulu), as well as the continuation of live sports (on ESPN+) has further driven subscription growth this year.” Hulu is lacking in some areas but offers non-exclusive, licensed content from both FOX and FX, giving subscribers access to some of their favorite series.

ESPN+ is continuing to pick up subscribers as more consumers cut the cord and lose access to ESPN’s pay-TV channel. ESPN’s secondary linear channels are also seeing major declines.

Holleran predicted even more success for the company moving forward. He said, “Additionally, the plan to incorporate Disney+ and ESPN+ subscriptions – alongside Hulu’s SVoD service –with a Hulu TV contract from next month will further push the domestic US subscriber base of the three services, reaching around 108m subscriptions by the end of the year.”

Based on the Ampere report, by the end of the year, Disney+ and Hulu are expected to exceed 50 million subscribers each. ESPN+ is predicted to have more than 20 million subscribers within that same time frame.