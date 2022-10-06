Does Hulu Live TV Have a Free Trial? How to Start Watching

Hulu Live TV is a great substitute for a cable subscription. You’ll get 32 of the top 35 cable channels. You also get free Disney+ and ESPN+ and the amazing Hulu on demand library. You can watch on TV, your computer, or a mobile device.

While Hulu Live TV previously offered a free trial, there is no free trial at the moment.

$69.99 / month Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

What Channels Are Available on Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu Live TV gives you access to A&E, BET, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Discovery, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, E!, ESPN, Food Network, Fox News, Freeform, FX, FXX, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, MSNBC, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Syfy, TBS, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, truTV, USA Network, and VH1.

You’ll also get your local channels: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo, and The CW.

When it comes to sports, Hulu Live TV subscribers can watch NFL Network, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington+, and SportsNet NY, and ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

What Else Comes with Hulu Live TV?

Your subscription includes the full Hulu on-demand library. This includes “Only Murders in the Building,” “The Handmaid's Tale,” “Pam & Tommy,” and great FX shows like “What We Do In the Shadows,” “Atlanta,” “Fargo,” and “The Shield.”

Every Hulu Live TV subscription comes with free ESPN+, which is fantastic for live sports, especially NHL hockey. You also get free Disney+, so you’ll be able to watch every Star Wars movie and TV show, most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, every Pixar movie, Disney animated classics and more.

What Devices Can Play Hulu Live TV?

Hulu Live TV is available on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.