Does Hulu Live TV Have a Free Trial? How to Start Watching
Hulu Live TV is a great substitute for a cable subscription. You’ll get 32 of the top 35 cable channels. You also get free Disney+ and ESPN+ and the amazing Hulu on demand library. You can watch on TV, your computer, or a mobile device.
While Hulu Live TV previously offered a free trial, there is no free trial at the moment.
What Channels Are Available on Hulu + Live TV?
Hulu Live TV gives you access to A&E, BET, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Discovery, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, E!, ESPN, Food Network, Fox News, Freeform, FX, FXX, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, MSNBC, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Syfy, TBS, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, truTV, USA Network, and VH1.
You’ll also get your local channels: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo, and The CW.
When it comes to sports, Hulu Live TV subscribers can watch NFL Network, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington+, and SportsNet NY, and ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.
To be sure you’re getting every channel you need, consult The Streamable’s Service Matchmaker.
What Else Comes with Hulu Live TV?
Your subscription includes the full Hulu on-demand library. This includes “Only Murders in the Building,” “The Handmaid's Tale,” “Pam & Tommy,” and great FX shows like “What We Do In the Shadows,” “Atlanta,” “Fargo,” and “The Shield.”
Every Hulu Live TV subscription comes with free ESPN+, which is fantastic for live sports, especially NHL hockey. You also get free Disney+, so you’ll be able to watch every Star Wars movie and TV show, most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, every Pixar movie, Disney animated classics and more.
Disney+
Disney+ is an ad-free video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.
The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).
The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian”, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Loki”, and “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney Plus content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.Sign Up
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $9.99 / month per month or annually for $99.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.
What Devices Can Play Hulu Live TV?
Hulu Live TV is available on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
Hulu Live TV
Hulu Live TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 70 channels for $69.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs). It also now includes The Disney Bundle, so you get Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra charge.
Hulu + Live TV recently recently added ViacomCBS channels to the service. Hulu subscribers can now live stream BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, MTV Classic, MTV2, Nick Jr., Nickelodeon, Nicktoons, Paramount Network, TeenNick, TV Land, and VH1.
With the additions, they now have 32 Top Cable Channels. For sports fans, they recently added NFL Network and NFL RedZone.
Upgrades are available for premium channels, unlimited screens, and commercial-free access to Hulu’s on demand library.