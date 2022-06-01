Does Hulu Live TV Have Hallmark? How to Watch and Record Your Favorite Hallmark Channel Shows

Hulu Live TV is a great substitute for a cable subscription. You’ll get 32 of the top 35 cable channels. You also get free Disney+ and ESPN+ and the amazing Hulu on demand library. You can watch on TV, your computer, or a mobile device. However, you cannot watch Hallmark on Hulu Live. We’ll break down your options on how to see your favorite Hallmark shows and movies.

Stream Hallmark Channel With Another Live TV Provider

Hallmark is available on most major streaming services including DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Philo, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Philo is the least expensive of these, offering 18 of the top 35 cable channels including three different Hallmark channels for just $25 / month. You can start streaming with a 7-day free trial.

Add a Subscription to Hallmark Movies Now

If you prefer to keep Hulu Live TV as your provider, there’s an easy workaround to get access to Hallmark content. You can subscribe to Hallmark Movies Now for $5.99 / month. You can use a free trial to binge any shows or movies you might want to watch.

You’ll get access to movies like “Chasing Waterfalls,” “Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone,” and “The Irresistible Blueberry Farm,” along with every episode of “When the Heart Calls,” “Chesapeake Shores,” “Good Witch,” “Cedar Cove,” and more. If you have Amazon Prime Video, you can add Hallmark Movies Now as a channel within the service.

What Channels Are Available on Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu Live TV gives you access to A&E, BET, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Discovery, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, E!, ESPN, Food Network, Fox News, Freeform, FX, FXX, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, MSNBC, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Syfy, TBS, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, truTV, USA Network, and VH1.

Although Hulu Live TV doesn’t have Hallmark, it does offer the similar GAC Family.

You’ll also get your local channels: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo, and The CW.

When it comes to sports, Hulu Live TV subscribers can watch NFL Network, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington+, and SportsNet NY, and ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

As we mentioned, Hulu Live automatically grants you access to ESPN+, which is fantastic for live sports, especially NHL hockey. You also get free Disney+, so you’ll be able to watch every Star Wars movie and TV show, most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, every Pixar movie, Disney animated classics and more.

Hulu Live TV is available on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.