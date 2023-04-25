Does Hulu + Live TV Have Paramount+?

Hulu + Live TV is one of the top live TV streaming services available on the market. The service offers 33 of the top 35 cable channels available, with live sports and access to Hulu’s on-demand library as well. The service offers access to thousands of shows and movies, and users even get free access to ad-supported Disney+ and ESPN+ with their subscription.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Hulu + Live TV also offers users the ability to sign up for other premium streaming services and keep their bill bundled in one place. Users can access streamers like HBO Max through their Hulu Live TV account, offering a huge amount of streaming content with just one monthly bill. Users who sign up to HBO Max through Hulu Live TV even get special free trials that are not available to users who subscribe directly through HBO.

But does Hulu Live TV offer users the ability to sign up for other streaming services? What about Paramount+?

Can You Sign Up For Paramount+ Through Hulu + Live TV?

Can You Sign Up For Paramount+ Through Hulu + Live TV? Can You Watch Any Paramount Content on Hulu+ Live TV?

Can You Watch Any Paramount Content on Hulu+ Live TV? What Else Can I Watch With Hulu + Live TV?

What Else Can I Watch With Hulu + Live TV? What Other Add-Ons Does Hulu + Live TV Offer?

What Other Add-Ons Does Hulu + Live TV Offer? Does Hulu + Live TV Offer Free Trials?

Does Hulu + Live TV Offer Free Trials? What Devices Can You Use to Stream Hulu + Live TV?

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Hulu + Live TV? Does Any Other Live TV Streamer Offer Paramount+?

Does Any Other Live TV Streamer Offer Paramount+? What Can You Watch With a Paramount+ Subscription?

Can You Sign Up For Paramount+ Through Hulu + Live TV?

Unfortunately, users cannot subscribe to Paramount+ via Hulu + Live TV at this time. Paramount+ is a standalone service.

Fans who want to watch Paramount programming like “Mayor of Kingstown,” “1923,” and “Star Trek” will have to sign up for the service separately.

Can You Watch Any Paramount Content on Hulu+ Live TV?

Yes, you can! The service may not offer Paramount+, but it does carry the Paramount Network at no extra cost to subscribers. That means you can use your subscription to watch new episodes of “Yellowstone” as well as classics like “Law and Order” and more.

All Hulu + Live TV users get access to the Paramount Network with no extra costs or subscription fees.

What Else Can I Watch With Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu + Live TV is an excellent choice for those thinking about a subscription to a live TV streaming service. Starting at $69.99 per month, it’s one of the best values of any live streaming service available.

Channels available on the platform include: A&E, BET, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Discovery, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, E!, ESPN, Food Network, Fox News, Freeform, FX, FXX, Hallmark Channel, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, MSNBC, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Syfy, TBS, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, truTV, USA Network, and VH1.

You’ll also get your local channels: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo, and The CW.

If you’re a fan of watching live TV, Hulu offers a wide variety of live channels, including some regional sports networks (RSNs). A subscription to Hulu + Live TV also gives ad-supported access to Hulu’s full on-demand catalog, plus Disney+ Basic and ESPN+.

What Other Add-Ons Does Hulu + Live TV Offer?

You may have to look elsewhere for a live TV streamer that offers Paramount+, but Hulu+ Live TV does offer several other premium video-on-demand subscriptions. Right now, users can sign up for HBO Max, SHOWTIME, STARZ and Cinemax via the Hulu live streaming service.

Users who elect to snag an HBO Max subscription will get access to a seven day free trial that is not available to most customers.

Does Hulu + Live TV Offer Free Trials?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV does not offer a free trial.

But if you’re a new customer, you can access a free trial of Hulu’s on-demand service for up to 30 days. That gives users a whole month to enjoy originals like “Only Murders in the Building” or “Wild Crime.”

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Hulu + Live TV?

The service is available on most of the major streaming platforms and devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Does Any Other Live TV Streamer Offer Paramount+?

No. Paramount+ is a standalone streaming service.

If you’re looking for the least expensive option for the Paramount Network to watch “Yellowstone,” look no further than Philo. The bargain service offers dozens of great channels, and you can check it out with a free trial.

What Can You Watch With a Paramount+ Subscription?

Paramount+ offers fantastic entertainment value, with franchises like Halo, Star Trek, Transformers, and many others calling the service home. It is also host to the growing family of Taylor Sheridan-created shows, such as “1923” and “Tulsa King.”

Users can sign up for as little as $4.99, and as usual new subscriptions are accompanied by free trials. If customers want to upgrade to the Paramount+ Premium Tier, they will be able to watch the full on-demand Paramount+ library. Additionally, they will gain access to a live 24/7 stream of their local CBS station, no matter their zip code!

With the live CBS stream, viewers can watch live sports like NFL football, local and national news, and much more.

You can also add Showtime to the service to make it a more compelling value for adults.