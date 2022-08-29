Does Hulu Offer a Free Trial of HBO Max?

If you’re looking for a free trial of HBO Max, you’re in luck. There is one way to watch all the great movies and shows for free. To pull this off, you’ll just need an account with another great streaming service: Hulu. Follow along for all the steps for a free trial.

Can You Still Get a Free Trial of HBO Max With Hulu?

Can You Still Get a Free Trial of HBO Max With Hulu? Is Hulu Available For Free?

Is Hulu Available For Free? How Can You Add HBO Max Through Hulu?

How Can You Add HBO Max Through Hulu? What Do You Get With a Hulu Subscription?

What Do You Get With a Hulu Subscription? What do You Get With an HBO Max Subscription?

What do You Get With an HBO Max Subscription? What Devices Can You Use to Stream Hulu And HBO Max?

Can You Still Get a Free Trial of HBO Max With Hulu?

As of August 2022, Hulu offers a 7-day free trial of HBO Max. When the trial expires, HBO Max will cost $14.99 / month. The subscription is not ad-supported, so adding HBO Max through Hulu will be commercial-free!

Sign Up $9.99+ / month hbomax.com Through October 30, Get 40% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max Starting at JUST $5.83/mo. Pre-Paid Annually.

Is Hulu Available For Free?

If you’re not sure whether a Hulu subscription is right for you, you can test it out for free! Hulu offers a 30-day free trial of both of its subscription tiers, so you can try ad-free or ad-supported Hulu for a whole month absolutely free!

How Can You Add HBO Max Through Hulu?

It’s very easy to add HBO Max through Hulu! HBO Max is still available with your Hulu subscription, including Hulu Live TV plans.

New Hulu Subscribers Go to the Hulu homepage

Choose a Hulu base plan that is right for you

Create your account

Scroll to the bottom of the homepage

Click the HBO Max link, and follow the instructions! Existing Hulu Subscribers Sign into your profile

Scroll to the bottom of the homepage

Click the HBO Max link, and follow the instructions! Or simply click here!

What Do You Get With a Hulu Subscription?

There are thousands of hours of programming available on Hulu, from new hit movies like “Prey” to hit shows from FX like “What We Do in The Shadows,” “Mayans,” and “It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia.”

This is just a tiny sample of what’s offered with a Hulu subscription. Customers can sign up for the ad-supported tier for $6.99 / month, or go ad-free for $12.99 / month.

If Hulu interests you the best value is the Disney Bundle, which offers ad-supported Hulu with ESPN+ and Disney+ for a total of just $13.99 / month.

If you’d like live TV channels, you can get Hulu Live TV which includes free Disney+ and ESPN+ for $69.99 / month.

What do You Get With an HBO Max Subscription?

HBO Max offers blockbuster series like “House of the Dragon” as well as smash hit movies like “Dune,” and much more.

The HBO Max library includes masterpieces like The Lord of the Rings trilogy, “The Matrix,” “Unforgiven,” “Hoop Dreams,” “Network,” Martin Scorsese films like “Goodfellas” and “The Departed,” Stanley Kubrick classics like “A Clockwork Orange” “2001: A Space Odyssey,” and “The Shining,” and Akira Kurosawa’s genius films like “Ikiru,” and “Seven Samurai.”

No one else offers such great classics as “Casablanca,” “Citizen Kane,” “Gone With The Wind,” “The Maltese Falcon,” “King Kong,” and several Charlie Chaplin films.

You’ll also get groundbreaking TV series such as “Succession,” “Insecure,” “Game of Thrones,” The Wire,” “True Detective,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Veep,” “Barry,” “Sex and the City,” “Six Feet Under,” “Deadwood,” “Peacemaker,” and “The Sopranos.”

There are two tiers of HBO Max currently available: an ad-supported tier for $9.99 / month, or an ad free tier for $14.99 / month.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Hulu And HBO Max?

Customers can use many devices to stream both Hulu and HBO Max, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.