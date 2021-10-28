ENDS TODAY: Get $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Hulu + Live TV, After 7-Day Free Trial

Until tonight at 11:59pm PT, you can get $10 off your first three months ($30 savings) of Hulu Live TV, after a 7-Day Free Trial. That means you’ll get your first five weeks for just $54.99.

With Hulu, you can stream 75+ channels of Live TV, including ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPNU, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), NFL Network, and SEC Network. You will also get your local CBS, NBC, FOX, and ABC affiliates to stream your favorite NFL and College Football teams.

They also just added NFL Network, which is included in your plan, plus you can add NFL RedZone for just $10 as part of their Sports Add-on. You will also get access to 75+ NHL games that are exclusive to ESPN+ and Hulu.

On top of that, you’ll get a 50 Hour DVR to record your favorite shows and you can stream on three different devices at the same time.

How to Get a $10 OFF Per Month Discount of Hulu + Live TV

Click Here to activate your Free Trial and $10 OFF per month discount The code will be automatically applied Enter email and account information Add your payment information Subscribe for your 7-Day Free Trial

This promotion is only available to new and eligible returning subscribers.

How Much Does Hulu + Live TV cost?

Normally, Hulu Live TV costs $64.99 a month (only $54.99 for your first three months with this promo), after a 7-Day Free Trial. But, unlike cable there are no extra fees and no contracts, so you can cancel anytime.

What Devices Can I Use to Stream Hulu?

Hulu works on most major streaming devices including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Does Hulu + Live TV Include a DVR?

Cloud DVR & On-Demand Includes 50 Hour DVR, which you can save for as long you like. You can upgrade to their Premium DVR for $9.99 a month, which includes 200 Hours and skippable ads. You can also watch thousands of hours of on-demand TV shows and movies, including exclusive Hulu Originals like “The Handmaids Tale.” Max Streams Includes up to 3 Simultaneous Streams. You can create different user profiles for various people in your family. You can add unlimited at-home streams for $9.99 a month, or $14.99 when bundled with Cloud DVR Plus.

What Channels Can I Watch with Hulu + Live TV?

You’ll get 32 channels of the 35 Top Cable Channels.

Hulu + Live TV offers A&E, ABC, ABC News Live, ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Animal Planet, BET, Big Ten Network, Bloomberg TV, Boomerang, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CBS, CBS Sports Network, Cheddar, Chiller, CMT, CNBC, CNN, CNN International, Comedy Central, Discovery, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, E!, ESPN, ESPN Bases Loaded, ESPN College Extra, ESPN Goal Line, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, Food Network, Fox, Fox Business Network, Fox News, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), Fox Sports 2, Freeform, FX, FXM, FXX, FYI, Golf Channel, HGTV, History, HLN, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, Lifetime Movie Network, MotorTrend Network, MSNBC, MTV, MyNetworkTV, NASA TV, Nat Geo Wild, National Geographic, NBC, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Network, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington+, NECN, NewsNation, NFL Network, Nick Jr., Nickelodeon, Olympic Channel, Oxygen, Paramount Network, POP, SEC Network, SEC Network+, Smithsonian Channel, SportsNet NY, Syfy, TBS, TCM, Telemundo, The CW, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, truTV, TV Land, Universal Kids, USA Network, VH1, Vice TV, and WGN America.

Top Cable Channels on Hulu + Live TV