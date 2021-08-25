ESPN and WAC Announce New Multi-Year, Multi-Platform Broadcasting Rights Deal

ESPN expands its collegiate sports broadcasting rights with the news they’ve renewed their deal with the Western Athletic Conference.

The new deal between the WAC and ESPN is a multi-year, multi-platform media rights agreement that will see over 500 annual events on ESPN+ and the ESPN App. ESPN will also televise select regular-season men’s basketball games and the championship games for the WAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments on ESPN linear networks. All home football and men’s and women’s basketball games will reside on ESPN platforms, as well as selected other events. The WAC will also produce and air over 70 championship events on ESPN+ in the upcoming year.

“As the WAC expands its fan base into new markets across the country, we’re pleased to continue ESPN’s association with the conference, which started more than three decades ago. With more than 500 annual events included in this new agreement, we look forward to showcasing the WAC’s talented student-athletes and member institutions,” said Dan Margulis, ESPN senior director, programming and acquisitions.

ESPN’s latest deal is one of many that have taken place this year. Earlier, ESPN renewed its deals with The Big West Conference and the Big Sky Conference, both adding multiple collegiate sports leagues to their vast library of ESPN+ content.

“The WAC and ESPN have a long history together and it’s exciting to continue that relationship into the future,’ said WAC commissioner Jeff Hurd. “ESPN remains the gold standard when it comes to sports and this multi-year agreement will continue to assist in the WAC’s growth nationally.”

The WAC consists of Abilene Christian University, California Baptist University, Chicago State University, Dixie State University, Grand Canyon University, Lamar University, New Mexico State University, Sam Houston State University, Seattle University, Stephen F. Austin State University, Tarleton State University, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, and Utah Valley University.