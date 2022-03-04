ESPN+ to Present Alternate Broadcast for Blackhawks, Flyers Game Saturday

One of the more interesting evolutions in streaming, especially in the world of sports, has been the race to win second-screen viewing. With its unparalleled broadcasting resources, the worldwide leader in sports is continuing the move into alternate broadcasts as on Saturday, March 5, ESPN+ will provide a unique second-screen experience to the ABC broadcast of the Chicago Blackhawks and Philadelphia Flyers NHL game at 3 p.m. ET.

The ESPN+ Ice Cast will allow “fans to see how plays develop from above the ice.” In previous iterations of this type of broadcast, when ABC went to commercial, the ESPN+ streaming feed remained on the game, allowing viewers the chance to watch and listen to the players, coaches, and referees in between the action.

Often, the Ice Cast broadcasts will include pregame introductions, national anthems, and other non-game activities that are generally not seen on traditional sports coverage.

Sean McDonough, Ray Ferraro, and Emily Kaplan will be on the call for the game, with Steve Levy and NHL Hall of Famers Mark Messier and Chris Chelios in the studio providing commentary before and after the game as well as in between periods.