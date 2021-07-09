ESPN’s New 12-Year Wimbledon Deal Puts More Content On ESPN+, Expands Role For Streaming Service

ESPN and the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) have signed a new 12-year-agreement that will keep Wimbledon exclusively on the networks of ESPN through 2035. The deal expands the role of ESPN+ and puts more content and emphasis on the streaming platform.

Under the terms new agreement, ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC will continue to present more than 140 hours of coverage over the course of the Wimbledon fortnight. ESPN+ will provide live streaming of all courts throughout the tournament and will be the only place to get full match replays for all matches.

ESPN+ will also provide exclusive live coverage of the tournament’s qualifying rounds along with access to additional content produced by the AELTC, including films, classic matches, highlight shows, and press conferences.

“Wimbledon is a tentpole event on the global sports calendar and the ESPN schedule, and we will continue to use all our resources to present the drama, tradition, and stories of Wimbledon to fans in all ways possible,” said Burke Magnus, ESPN President, Programming and Original Content.

In addition, ABC will provide live coverage of play during the middle weekend of the tournament.

Traditionally, the “middle Sunday” of Wimbledon was a “day of rest,” but beginning next year, there will be matches played on that middle Sunday. ABC’s new coverage will begin next year — two years prior to the beginning of the new agreement.

“We are absolutely delighted to have extended this important partnership into the next decade. ESPN has transformed the storytelling of Wimbledon throughout the Americas with their first ball to last ball commitment and their creative storytelling techniques,” said Mick Desmond, commercial & media director of the AELTC. “We are really looking forward to continuing to take the relationship from strength to strength and provide sports fans in the Americas with access to Wimbledon through ESPN’s unrivaled network of platforms.”

ESPN Deportes will continue to provide Spanish language coverage in the United States. Worldwide coverage from ESPN will include Latin America, the Caribbean, Brazil, and via TSN and RDS in Canada. Brazil is a new addition with this agreement.

ESPN first acquired rights to Wimbledon in 2003 and gained exclusive rights to the Championships with the 2012 event.