Everything You Need to Know About AT&T TV’s New Unlimited DVR and Simultaneous Streaming

Earlier this week, AT&T TV announced that they would be upgrading customers to an Unlimited DVR and a near Unlimited, 20 simultaneous streams in the home.

The features officially launched today, so we broke down all the changes, who’s eligible, and what to expect with your new DVR and extra streams.

New AT&T TV Unlimited DVR

Comparison of AT&T TV No Contract and Contract Plans

No Contract 2-Year Contract Entertainment 65+ Channels $69.99 $59.99 ($93*) Choice 90+ Channels $84.99 $64.99 ($110*) Ultimate 130+ Channels $94.99 $74.99 ($124*) Premier 140+ Channels $139.99 $79.99 ($135*)

One of the big draws to AT&T TV in recent months, has been their rapidly expanding access to Regional Sports Networks. AT&T TV is now the only Live TV Streaming Service that offers Sinclair-owned Fox Sports RSNs after they were dropped by Hulu,YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV. They also have added added seven new Regional Sports Networks: Altitude, NESN, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, ROOT Sports Northwest, and MASN.

With the new Unlimited DVR and ability to stream on even more devices, you will be able watch and keep more games of your favorite team.

New AT&T TV Unlimited DVR

Who Has Access to AT&T TV’s New Unlimited DVR?

All customers on AT&T TV contract plan now have access to an Unlimited DVR, instead of 500 Hours. On the no-contract plans, customers can upgrade from the 20 Hour DVR to an Unlimited DVR (previously 500 hours) for $10 a month.

Customers on older AT&T TV NOW PLUS and MAX plans that included the 500 Hour DVR, will also be upgraded to the Unlimited DVR. Legacy DIRECTV NOW customers will have a 20 Hour DVR – and there currently isn’t an option to upgrade?

How Much Storage Does AT&T TV’s Unlimited DVR Have?

Unlimited. Yes, it truly is unlimited. The one restriction is that in a series recording, max 30 episodes will be stored stored (oldest deleted first which may be in less than 90 days)

How Long Will Recordings Last on the AT&T TV Unlimited DVR?

The recordings will last on your device for up to 90 days. This is similar to how it works on Philo’s unlimited DVR, but a bit shorter than the 9 months on YouTube TV.

What Features Does the AT&T TV Unlimited DVR Have?

The DVR supports recording either individual episodes, movies, or a recurring series. Just like the DVR on your cable box, you can fast-forward through ads. You can start playing back a recording before an episode or movie has finished recording.

New AT&T TV Simultaneous Streams

How Many Simultaneous Streams Does AT&T TV Have?

AT&T TV can now stream on up to 20 devices at the same time, as long as they are at-home on the same Wi-Fi network. Once you set your home location, you can only change it four times every year.

Who Has Access to AT&T TV’s 20 Simultaneous Streams?

Both contact and no-contract AT&T TV customers will now include a near “Unlimited” Simultaneous Streams in the home.

Legacy AT&T TV NOW and DIRECTV NOW plans won’t get the higher simultaneous streams. If you’re account already has two or three simultaneous streams, that’s what you will still have after the changes. If you have access to two streams, you can upgrade to three for $5 a month.

How Many Simultaneous Streams Can You Use Outside the Home?

You will be able to stream on up to 3 devices at the same time on different networks. These can be mobile devices or streaming players. Any streams you’re using while traveling, will still count toward the 20 stream limit.

Are There Any Restrictions to the 20 Simultaneous Streams?

Certain networks will only let you stream on three devices at the same time, regardless whether you are home or traveling. Those include Big Ten Network, Fox, FOX Deportes, Fox News, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, NHL Network, Showtime, and Starz.