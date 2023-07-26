Everything You Need to Know About Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network’s New In-Market Streaming Service

The Chicago Cubs are right in the thick of things in the National League. The team is currently hovering around .500, but if it makes a run it could easily find itself in one of the three wildcard slots. The home stretch of the season is coming up fast, and fans in the Chicago area won’t want to miss the potential race for the postseason.

Luckily, Cubs fans living in and around Chicago now have a new way to access their team’s games. Marquee Sports Network, the regional sports network (RSN) owned partially by the team and partially by Sinclair Broadcasting Group has officially launched a new direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming platform that will show live Cubs games to customers in the Chicago market.

How Much Does the New Marquee Sports Network Streaming Platform Cost?

Customers will have to pay $19.99 per month to watch Cubs games for the rest of the 2023 regular season. If the team does make the playoffs, its games will be shifted to national networks like Fox, FS1, TNT, and others. Currently, there is no season-long plan available, but that may change next year when Marquee offers the platform for a full season for the first time.

Is There a Free Trial for Marquee Sports Network’s New Streaming Platform?

At this time, Marquee is not offering customers a free trial of its streaming platform.

Do You Need Cable or Satellite to Stream Cubs Games with New Service?

Nope! As long as you pay the $19.99 monthly fee, you won’t have to sign up for any cable or satellite plans to watch. You will have to download the new Marquee Sports Network app, but the download itself is completely free.

If You Get Marquee Sports Network Through a Cable or Satellite Subscription, Can You Stream Free?

Yes! If you live in Chicago and already pay to watch Marquee Sports Network through a provider like Spectrum or Xfinity, or even a live TV streaming service such as DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo, you’ll be able to sign in using your TV Everywhere credentials and stream live Cubs games without paying the $19.99 monthly subscription fee.

What Content is Available on New Marquee Sports App?

In addition to live Cubs games streaming in High Definition 1080p resolution, the Marquee Sports Network app will offer spring training matchups and minor league contests. In the offseason, the app will feature the “Cubs 360” studio show, press conferences with new Cubs signees, and breaking news coverage, plus coverage of MLB’s Winter Meetings and the annual Cubs Convention.

Can Fans Outside the Chicago Area Watch Cubs Games on Marquee Sports Network?

At this time, only fans living in the Chicago market are able to access live Cubs games on the new Marquee Sports app. This also applies to Fubo users who get Marquee in their area, but do not live in Chicago.

Can Users Download the New Marquee Sports App to Any Device?

For the present, it appears the new Marquee Sports Network app can only be used on mobile devices or desktop computers. However, the app supports screencasting, which means users can project the stream from their computer or phone onto most smart TVs and streaming players that support screencasting.

How Can You Stream Cubs Games Outside the Chicago Area?

If you don’t have access to the Marquee Sports Network app because you don’t live in Chicago, you can still stream Cubs games via MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market games platform. Users can pay $24.99 per month to stream all out-of-market clubs or pick one team to follow for $129.99 per season.