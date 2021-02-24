Everything You Need to Know About the Paramount Plus: Features, Pricing, Shows, Movies, & More

The event is currently on-going, we will update this as things are revealed.

During a presentation today, ViacomCBS revealed its plans for the Paramount+ launch, formerly known as CBS All Access. Here’s everything you need to know about the Paramount+ launch, like pricing, content, compatibility, and more.

Paramount+ will launch on March 4. The service costs $4.99 a month with ads and $9.99 a month without. The service also has a planned premium upgrade to access Showtime content, though it’s unknown how much this package will cost.

They are currently running a promotion that gives 50% off your first year of service, meaning you can get your first year at just $2.50 a month.

Paramount+ Features

All original series will be available in 4K with HDR and Dolby Vision. Just like CBS All Access, you will be able to download content to your mobile device (with their ad-free plan). They will also adding a new feature that will let you pick up where you left off across your devices.

In a brand-new interface, they will be adding a “On Now” row — which will let viewers will be able to see what’s happening live on CBS, CBS Sports HQ, and CBS News before having the opportunity to scroll down and watch on-demand content.

Paramount+ Content

TV Shows

Paramount+ will retain all existing CBS All Access content, plus the full libraries of Nickelodeon, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, and Smithsonian Channel. Paramount+ will also be the exclusive home of Criminal Minds, the third most-popular existing property on streaming last year. There will be more original series coming to the platform such as:

Criminal Minds reboot

A Frasier reboot starring Kelsey Grammer

The Offer, a documentary based on the making of The Godfather

Multiple new Star Trek series, including a Picard series and two animated series

Real World Homecoming: New York

Halo

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies

A series based on Flashdance

A series based on Love Story

Y:1883 (Yellowstone prequel)

6666

Landman

The Mayor of Kingstown

American Tragedy

The Offer

Road Rules

Dating Naked

Ink Masters

Lioness

MTV’s Behind The Music - The Top 40

A RuPaul’s Drag Race singing show

The Real Criminal Minds

The Game reboot

Younger’s final season

Movies

You’ll have access to an expansive library of over 2,500 Paramount and MGM films, thanks to the recent deal between Paramount and EPIX.

Films expected to appear on the platform 30-45 days after their theatrical release include:

A Quiet Place Part II

Mission: Impossible 7

Paranormal Activity

Pet Sematary

The In Between

Sports

You’ll also be able to access live sports content and news coverage through the service. According to ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish, there will be over 1,000 live sporting events available on Paramount+, including the NFL, NCAA March Madness, the PGA Tour, and expanded soccer coverage.

During ViacomCBS’ investor streaming event, CBS Entertainment Group President and CEO George Cheeks pledged to expand the company’s soccer coverage, with more focus on both men’s and women’s soccer from around the world, including English-speaking rights to:

UEFA Champions League

EuropaLeague

Europa Conference League

NWSL

Concacaf

Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileiro Série A

Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Futbol.

Paramount+ promises a variety of sports documentaries, with an intense focus on soccer as a topic.

News

Just like CBS All Access, Paramount+ will let you watch your local CBS affiliate, meaning you’ll get local news – plus 24/7 CBSN station. You’ll also be able to watch news shows like 60 Minutes, CBS This Morning, CBS Evening News, and more.

You’ll also have access to Paramount+ exclusive news content like 60 Minutes+, The Lie Detector and CBSN, complete with news stories tailored to its younger demographic. You’ll also receive “instadocs” — instant documentaries — that will cover current events in a documentary style. Topics include the January 6 riots, Wuhan, China during the first COVID-19 lockdown, the Watergate incident, and more.

Linear Channels

In addition to your local CBS affiliate, Paramount+ will take a page from PlutoTV and offer 24/7 linear channels. They will also have access to other live content like CBSN and ET Live.