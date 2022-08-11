EXCLUSIVE DEAL: Tailgate at Home with 50% OFF Sling TV + Free $25 Uber Eats Gift Card

Football is back and Sling TV is the least expensive way to stream it.

While Sling TV normally costs $35 a month, you can get 50% off your first month of Sling TV , plus The Streamable is offering new Sling TV subscribers a $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you complete your first month of service. That means you can munch on some wings, while streaming live NFL games.

For football fans, Sling TV is the cheapest way to stream NFL Network, which is include in your Sling Blue plan. NFL Network will carry 22 NFL preseason games. In addition, in select markets, Sling TV customers can stream NBC and FOX to watch local preseason action.

If you can’t catch the game live, subscribers who take advantage of the deal will also get a free month of DVR Plus, which normally costs $5.

What NFL Channels Does Sling TV Carry?

Sling TV offers most of the major channels that carry NFL games FOX, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone.

To access NBC, FOX, and NFL Network, you will need their Sling Blue Plan, which is normally $35, but they are currently offering $17.50 For Your First Month. You can add NFL RedZone for just $11, meaning you can get all that for just $28.50 For Your First Month.

You can also add ESPN to get access to Monday Night Football with their Sling TV Orange Plan, which you can add for just $15 more. While Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS game, you can also sign-up for Paramount+, which includes NFL on CBS for $4.99 a month after a 7-Day Free Trial.

Who is eligible for the Promotion?

To be eligible, you need to be a new Sling TV subscriber. To earn the Uber Eats Gift Card, you need to pay and maintain your service for at least one month. The offer is only valid for one member of a household.

In order to earn the gift card, you must click through from The Streamable and complete your purchase through the Sling TV website. The offer cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

When will I receive my Uber Eats Gift Card?

You will receive your gift card ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service. However, once you complete your order, we will notify you within 2-3 days to let you know that we got your order.

How can I contact you?

Click here to contact us with questions. We will e-mail you automatically 2-3 days after you complete your order to let you know that you earned your gift card.

Additional Information

This promotion is not sponsored or affiliated with Uber Eats in any way. The Uber Eats Gift Card will be provided by The Streamable (not Sling TV or Uber Eats) for completing the purchase.

What is The Difference Between Sling Orange and Sling Blue?

Both Sling Orange and Sling Blue (normally $35) include A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel — as well as a 50-hour DVR (which you can upgrade to 200 hours for $5).

You can stream Sling TV on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web. With the promotion, the deal makes it the lowest price of any Live TV Streaming Service.

