Family-Friendly, Educational Streaming Service Da Vinci Adds More than 200 Hours of Content

The family-friendly and educational entertainment streaming service Da Vinci announced on Wednesday that its lineup of programming will soon be expanding significantly. The company has made acquisitions from content creators Beyond Rights and Boat Rocker Media that range from reality and documentary series to Boat Rocker Media’s “Xploration” shows. The deal will add more than 200 hours of family-friendly educational programming to Da Vinci’s roster.

Some of the shows Da Vinci will now offer include “Gym Stars,” which showcases the real world of competitive gymnastics, and “Junior Vets,” a show that follows young people as they are given the chance to live the life of a junior veterinarian. The service will also feature the “Xploration” franchise of shows, including “Xploration: Nature Knows Best,” “Xploration: DIY SCI,” and also “Xploration: Awesome Planet,” which explores some of the world’s most extraordinary places and is hosted by Jacques Cousteau’s grandson, Philippe Cousteau.

Da Vinci is currently in 250 million homes around the globe and in more than 100 countries with programming available in 22 languages. The service’s stated goal is to help create a “kinder, smarter world.”

“The series included in our deals with Beyond Rights and Boat Rocker Media showcase a range of important values,” Da Vinci content director Luca Fiore said, “such as hard work, perseverance, problem-solving, respect for nature, environmentalism and innovation, that really align with our channels and what we stand for.”

Check out a breakdown of content coming to Da Vinci:

following the real-life challenges of competitive gymnasts. Ice Stars: Join a group of exceptional and determined young skaters as they aim to be the very best.

This show gives extraordinary young people the chance to be junior vets. The Dengineers: Ever thought about your dream den? The Dengineers are here to bring that vision to life.

A team of intrepid experimenters will learn how to make water run backward, objects roll uphill, and how to make water freeze with a bang, as well as all sorts of movie tricks and optical illusions. Xploration: Awesome Planet: Join host Philippe Cousteau, grandson of the legendary Jacques Cousteau, as he explores the most spectacular places on the earth, inside the earth, and above the earth.

Join host Danni Washington, self-proclaimed ‘eco-geek’ and marine biologist as he proves that all inventors, in one form or another, are derived from nature. Xploration: DIY SCI: Join YouTube star, Steve Spangler, as he busts the myth that unforgettable experiments can only be done by big shots in lab coats! Part hands-on experiments, part real-world investigation, Xploration DIY SCI is the pop-science show that is sure to entice curious minds.

Join host Emily Calandrelli, aerospace expert and former NASA employee, as she takes viewers on an out-of-this-world journey to unlock the mysteries of space. History Hunters: Fast-paced, funny, and full of facts, History Hunters brings the fun into history and guarantees parents and their children will discover that the past was weird, wacky, and fascinating!

Every Sunday throughout the summer, more than sixty-five thousand children aged between five and fourteen hit the beaches of Australia for Surf Lifesaving’s junior activity program. The Nippers learn surf and sun safety, board and swim skills, and lifesaving techniques on a journey to being lifesavers of the future. Quarx: What happens if you make someone as heavy as a neutron star? Or use a tornado to make ice cream? From world-renowned producer, Jasper James, the answers to these fascinating questions and more are explored in Quarx.

Da Vinci has more than 550 distribution partners, and is available with Sling TV, Rakuten, Comcast, and Vodafone. The service is available with free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels and can now be streamed on Sling Free.

The service also has a streaming app with educational and interactive lessons you can use on your smart devices. There is a seven-day free trial to test out the app and add-free content, and plans start at $11.99 per month or $69.99 annually.