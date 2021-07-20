 Skip to Content
FandangoNow, Vudu Combining Into One VOD Company According to Email Sent to Customers

Michael King

Two TVOD services owned jointly by NBC Universal and Warner Bros., are combining resources, according to an email recently received by customers.

FandangoNow is merging with Vudu, and according to the email that customers received the new service is being referred to as Vudu Fandango.

“FandangoNow is moving to Vudu soon!” read the email. “We will soon be one bigger and better service, and still no subscription!”

According to industry journal Media Play News, the email says the combined company will provide “even more movies and TV shows, including thousands for free,” including enhanced features such as Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, family-friendly options such as Kids Mode, disc-to-digital transfer, and the ability to watch content on more devices.

NBC Universal owns 70% of the two companies, while Warner Bros. owns 30% of the combined entities. FandangoNow initially acquired Vudu from its previous owner, Walmart, in April 2020.

