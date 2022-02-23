Firefox Has a Multiple Picture-In-Picture to Build Your Own Multi-Screen Set-up

Who said that a remote, work-from-home job couldn’t come with a little entertainment? Thanks to a fun feature, multitaskers can stream as much content at one time as they like with the Multiple Picture-in-Picture (Multi-PiP) feature on Mozilla’s Firefox browser.

With March Madness coming up, fans will be able to watch all of the games happening at once on a single computer screen. From Firefox, viewers can seamlessly pop any video from a webpage out into its own floating, size-adjustable window while still being able to work, scroll, or play games in other tabs and windows.

All Firefox users have to do is go to any video (no matter how they’re streaming the content) hit play, click the Multi-PiP icon, resize it, and place the new window anywhere they see fit.

How to Start Multiple Videos in Picture-in-Picture Mode

Open any website with a video in the Firefox web browser.

Play the video. Move the mouse over the video to display the Picture-in-Picture icon.

Tap on the icon to activate the Picture-in-Picture mode. The video moves to the side of the webpage.

Repeat steps to open multiple videos.

Streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix,

fuboTV, Sling TV, and more offer single PiP features, but do not currently allow for playing multiple videos in this way. Most recently, YouTube TV confirmed that it will add picture-in-picture support for iOS in a few months.

