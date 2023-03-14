FITE 24/7 Free Streaming Channel Surpasses 1 Million Hours of Viewing Time in First Year

FITE 24/7 had a knockout of a first year. FITE’s free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel for combat sports programming has passed the million-hour mark in terms of total viewing just 12 months after its debut. The channel has thousands of hours of combat sports events and other entertainment content through 16 international platform affiliates and the FITE app.

“FITE 24/7 has shown extraordinary growth right out of the gate,” FITE VP Louis Lewow said. “It shows the strength of the FAST channel model, and the power of having great partners like The Roku Channel, LG and Plex. But most importantly it shows how big the appetite is for the kind of adrenalin-filled content FITE has always excelled at delivering.”

Programming on FITE 24/7 features live content such as press conferences, marquee events, weigh-ins, and preliminary matches associated with some of the most popular pay-per-view events in the world, such as Triller Fight Club and Triad Combat. It also has more than 200 hours of sports and entertainment content from FITE’s library, including documentaries and full-length movies. There are also instructional films for combat sports from Channel Fight Masterclass, a streaming service with 1.6 million subscribers.

FITE 24/7 also introduces viewers to FITE’s growing subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service [FITE+] and its pay-per-view platform. The subscription service offers over 4,000 hours of exclusive on-demand library content, as well as premium live events from pro wrestling, boxing, MMA, bare-knuckle fighting, grappling, and more. The streamer’s lineup of organizations includes such leading combat sports organizations such as BKFC, BKB, Triller Fight Club, Fusion Fight League, SlapFight Championship, GrappleFest, Shamrock, Triad Combat, and more. FITE+ recently added New England's Fight Life wrestling promotion.

FITE 24/7 is also on Samsung, Tubi TV, Pluto TV, Redbox, Local Now, RadTV, RAD!, Sports.TV, Vix, Univision’s PrendeTV, XUMO, Select TV, Zingo, Giniko USA, Glewed, KlowdTV, LG Marketplace, and Viva Live TV.