How To Watch The Tokyo Olympic Games: Day 1 - Saturday, July 24

Michael King

After a muted Opening Ceremonies, Saturday marks the first full day of official competition in the 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

As the world continues to battle the multiple variants of COVID-19, the athletes of the world have gathered and are excited to be in Tokyo despite the one-year wait for the Olympics.

Here are five things to watch for on Day 1.

Here are five things to watch for on Day 1.

  • 3x3 Basketball — This is the first year for this version of basketball in the Olympics. The rules for this half-court version of the sport are slightly different from traditional basketball, and the US Men’s team did not qualify. The US Women’s team — made up of WNBA players Jackie Gray, Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray, and Kelsey Plum — is ready to go in Tokyo, and they’re favored to take Gold. Team USA takes on France at 4:55 am ET, followed by Mongolia at 8 am ET on USA Network.

  • Men’s Gymnastics qualifying rounds start on Saturday. This year, the individual athletes have been placed in three separate subdivisions and American gymnasts Brody Malone, Yul Moldauer, Sam Mikulak, and Alec Yoder are all part of the third group. You can watch coverage of their group at 2:45 pm and 8 pm on NBC.

  • Swimming — Early heats in six events will compete on Saturday with eyes on three American athletes: 2016 silver medalist Chase Kalisz in the men’s 400m IM, 18-year-old Torri Huske in the women’s 100m fly, and American record holder Michael Andrew in the men’s 100m breast. Andrew broke the American record twice during the course of the Olympic Trials. Those heats begin at 6 am ET on USA Network.

  • Road Cycling — 22-year-old Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar won the Tour de France just last Sunday. How will he fare on the slopes of Japan’s Mount Fuji after a quick turnaround behind three weeks of intensive and grueling racing through the roads of France? Also in the field is Belgium’s Wout van Aert, who impressed by winning three stages (including the final one) during the Tour. Coverage begins at 2 am ET on USA Network.

  • Beach Volleyball — Americans Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena open their Olympic men’s beach volleyball campaign with a preliminary matchup against Alexander Brouwer and Robert Meeuwsen of the Netherlands. Dalhausser, the 2008 beach volleyball gold medalist, enters his fourth Olympics. The two were also paired at the Rio Games but lost in the quarterfinals. Watch that match starting at 8 am ET on USA Network.

Much of the live Olympic coverage comes on USA Network as well as other members of the NBCUniversal family of networks during the late-night and overnight hours. Replays air on NBC, USA, and other networks during other hours of the day. You can stream it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch on USA and NBC, but we recommend fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.

Sport Event Date Time Where to Watch Stream Now
3x3 Basketball USA vs France Saturday, July 24 4:55 am ET USA Stream with Free Trial
3x3 Basketball USA vs Mongolia Saturday, July 24 8 am USA Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Gymnastics Team Competition Saturday, July 24 2:45 pm & 8 pm NBC Stream with Free Trial
Swimming Qualifying Heats Saturday, July 24 2 am USA Stream with Free Trial
Road Cycling Men’s Road Race Saturday, July 24 2 am-9:50 am USA Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball USA vs Netherlands Saturday, July 24 8 am USA Stream with Free Trial
2020 Summer Olympics

