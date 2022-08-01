FLASH SALE: Stream Live TV for Free with Sling TV Until Aug. 20

Sling TV is bringing back a nearly three-week free trial for the first time since 2020. But, you better hurry up, because you only have until Aug. 4 to sign-up.

For four days only, when you sign-up for Sling TV, you will get free access until Aug. 20. Subscribers who take advantage of the deal can also access any add-on for free, including Premium Channels (Showtime, STARZ, Epix), Sports Extra, DVR Plus, or their Total TV Deal (all Extra packs).

This is the perfect option for those who want to tune into NFL pre-season action on NFL Network, which is available on Sling Blue. During the regular season, you can add NFL RedZone as part of their Sports Extra add-on.

How to Get Free Access to Sling TV Until August 20th

Get The Deal Free Until 8/20 | normally $40

New customers can get Sling Orange or Blue for free until Aug. 20, a $20 value. If they want to bundle the two Sling options, they can get Sling Orange + Blue, meaning they’ll get a $37.50 value for free.

For NFL fans, you can watch Sunday Night Football (select markets), NFL on Fox (select markets), and NFL Network with Sling Blue. You can add Monday Night Football on ESPN with Sling Orange, and NFL RedZone with their Sports Extra Add-on ($11).

For MLB fans, you can watch nationally televised games on ESPN and TBS with Sling Orange, plus games on FOX and FS1 with Sling Blue.

For Premier League fans, you can catch every Premier League game on USA Network, which aren’t available with Peacock.

Both Sling Orange and Sling Blue (normally $35) include A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel — as well as a 50-hour DVR (which you can upgrade to 200 hours for $5).

You can stream Sling TV on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web. With the promotion, the deal makes it the lowest price of any Live TV Streaming Service.

