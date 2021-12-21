Non-English Content Could Dominate Half of European Netflix and Amazon Subscribers Viewing Time by 2030

Based on data from a leading analytics firm Digital-i, at least 50% of European Netflix and Amazon Prime Video subscribers viewing time could be spent streaming non-English content by 2030.

While this prediction isn’t surprising, it does raise alarms of a “devaluation of U.S. and UK productions” if this trend continues on this quick trajectory, according to the report. So as viewers spend more and more time watching foreign content, will Hollywood and other English-speaking production powerhouses lose their dominance in the global market?

In October 2021, streamers from the major European territories spent 22% of their time watching non-English content, which was a 12% increase compared to two years ago. Netflix’s foreign catalog increased from 25% in 2019 to 31% in 2021, whereas Amazon’s foreign content doubled to 16%, and its library spiked from 19% to 25%. The titles driving the most change were “Squid Game” (South Korea), “Lupin” (France), “Money Heist” (Spain), and “Dark” (Germany).

The report stated, “As more major U.S. studios roll out their streaming offerings across the globe, it is paramount to understand the type of content that attracts global audiences.” Recently, Netflix reduced its subscription prices in India in order to stay in the game with Amazon and other top media giants. By the end of this year, MPA predicts that Netflix will have 5 million subscribers in India. This is a drastically low number compared to the predicted 46 million subs for Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video will potentially have 19 million.

Back in April, Netflix and Amazon committed to putting up almost $500 million this year alone on South Korean productions and financing around 16 Japanese anime projects.

Meanwhile, Disney+ has dominated the global market for a while and is continuing to do so with its plan to commission 50 shows in Europe by 2024.

As American content becomes more saturated in the States, we will continue seeing non-English language movies and shows carrying their weight in the race for the global crown.

International Content Streaming Services