Fox Shuts Down Fox Now Streaming App; Where Can Cord Cutters Stream Fox Content Now?

The Fox ecosystem of apps has one less member this week. The company has sunset its Fox Now app, which allowed customers with a pay-TV subscription to sign in on a compatible device and watch Fox content from anywhere. This means that these viewers are no longer able to use their TV Everywhere (TVE) authentication credentials to watch live programming from their TVs outside of their cable, satellite, or live TV streaming subscription. However, there are other ways for them to continue to stream the content.

The company stated that it was shutting down the Fox Now app because it wanted “to create deeper engagement and ensure viewers can seamlessly explore and enjoy their favorite content within our ecosystem of brand-specific apps such as Fox Sports, Fox News, Fox Local, and Tubi.”

How to Watch Fox Without the Fox Now App

There are still many ways to access Fox content without the Fox Now app. If you want to watch Fox’s primetime content live, you have two options. You can still sign into the Fox website with your TVE credentials and stream shows and sports from there.

Or, you can choose from one of five live TV streaming services that offer Fox: DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV or YouTube TV. Select local Fox affiliates are currently blacked out on DIRECTV STREAM thanks to a carriage dispute with Nexstar; check here to see if your station is affected.

Fox Local can be used by viewers in select markets to stream their local Fox affiliates. The app was first launched in May, and is available in 17 markets where Fox owns and operates the local affiliate itself.

The Fox Sports app will still stream live sporting events covered on the flagship Fox station, as well as FS1. This includes 2023 FIFA World Cup matches; the World Cup starts in just a few days, on Thursday, July 20. The Fox Now app was slated to carry World Cup games as well, but now users will have to download the Fox Sports app to watch matches on the go.

Audiences of Fox News will be essentially unaffected, as they can grab the Fox News app and sign in with their TVE credentials to stream the channel. The Fox Now app change will not have any impact on the Fox News-adjacent lifestyle streaming service Fox Nation.

Users who want to watch Fox primetime shows but can wait a day should grab a subscription to Hulu, which offers next-day streams of Fox titles.