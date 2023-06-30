DIRECTV, Nexstar Prepare to Lock Horns in Carriage Dispute That Could Cause 200 Stations to Go Dark
In some ways, carriage fee disputes are part of the natural evolution of the entertainment industry. Cord cutters are creating something of a paradox for cable and satellite providers; there are fewer people paying subscription fees, which means less revenue is coming in for providers, while channel owners are trying to raise their carriage rates due to the fact that fewer people are watching their stations and they have to make up the difference somehow.
The resulting disagreements over carriage fees can leave thousands of viewers across the country missing their favorite stations. That looks increasingly likely to happen to DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and AT&T U-Verse customers in over 100 markets across the United States, as the company’s carriage contract with Nexstar — the largest TV station owner in the country — is about to expire in those areas.
DIRECTV claims that Nexstar is attempting to more than double the carriage fees it is paid in those markets. Some of these places have more than one Nexstar-owned channel, meaning that roughly 200 ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and CW-affiliated stations might be going dark in the coming weeks.
“Nexstar, the nation’s largest broadcaster, is demanding to more than double the amount it charges our customers to access approximately 200 local stations it owns or controls in more than 100 metro areas that serve 68% of U.S. TV households,” a DIRECTV spokesperson said. “Unfortunately, Nexstar has a long track record of demanding significantly higher fees from all pay TV operators and often forces providers to stop carrying their channels during negotiations. DIRECTV will take the necessary actions to provide our customers access to their favorite programming while protecting them from unwarranted price increases.”
This is not the beginning nor end of DIRECTV’s rocky relationship with Nexstar, either. In March, the satellite provider filed suit against Nexstar in U.S. District Court over what it claimed were illegal attempts to control more stations in broadcasting areas through third party station owners. The suit alleges that Nexstar has de facto control over stations nominally owned by two other companies, which gives it too much control over what’s on TV in those markets.
DIRECTV filed an informal complaint with the FCC regarding that issue this week, as well. DIRECTV’s concerns are clearly legitimate; if it does end up having to pay higher carriage fees to Nexstar, there’s a good chance some — or all — of those fees will be passed along to the customer in the form of price hikes, which would worsen the cycle that cablers and broadcasters are already in forcing increased cord-cutting and, in turn, less revenue coming in.
On the other hand, Nexstar doesn’t seem to be having this kind of trouble with other major live TV streaming providers. Nexstar acquired a majority stake in The CW last August, and since then it has reached a carriage deal with Hulu + Live TV. Nexstar stations are also now available on YouTube TV in many markets, thanks to an agreement signed in March.
The issue of cord-cutting isn’t going away, which means that providers and station owners will continue to get stuck in these carriage quagmires in the coming years. It’s the same type of issue that led to Fubo customers losing their CBS stations in 160 markets across the country earlier this year. That carriage dispute was eventually resolved, as will likely occur with the issues between Nexstar and DIRECTV, but problems like this will continue to rise as more and more customers leave pay TV.
List of Nexstar Stations
|MARKET
|STATION
|AFFILIATION
|WEB SITE
|New York, NY
|WPIX
|CW, AntennaTV, CourtTV, Rewind TV, QVC
|pix11.com
|Los Angeles, CA
|KTLA
|CW, AntennaTV, CourtTV, TBD, Rewind TV
|ktla.com
|Chicago, IL
|WGN
|IND, AntennaTV, GRIT, Rewind TV, TBD
|wgntv.com
|Philadelphia, PA
|WPHL
|MyNetworkTV, AntennaTV, CourtTV, Comet
|phl17.com
|Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX
|KDAF
|CW, AntennaTV, CourtTV, Charge, Rewind TV
|cw33.com
|Houston, TX
|KIAH
|CW, AntennaTV, Comet, TBD, CourtTV
|cw39.com
|Washington DC / Hagerstown MD (3)
|WDCW, WDVM
|CW, AntennaTV, IND, Ion, Mystery, Rewind TV, HSN
|dcnewsnow.com
|San Francisco, CA
|KRON
|MyNetworkTV, AntennaTV, Rewind TV, Charge, ShopLC
|kron4.com
|Tampa, FL
|WFLA WTTA
|NBC, Charge, AntennaTV, Ion, Mystery, MyNetworkTV, Cozi TV
|wfla.com
|Denver, CO
|KDVR KWGN
|FOX, AntennaTV, TBD, CW, GetTV, Comet, Charge
|kdvr.com kwgn.com
|Cleveland / Akron (Canton), OH
|WJW
|FOX, AntennaTV, Comet, Charge
|fox8.com
|Sacramento, CA
|KTXL
|FOX, AntennaTV, GRIT, TBD
|fox40.com
|Charlotte, NC
|WJZY WMYT
|FOX, Charge, GRIT, Heroes & Icons, Ion Television, TheGRIO, Rewind TV MyNetworkTV
|qcnews.com
|Portland, OR
|KOIN KRCW
|CBS, GetTV, Rewind TV, CW, AntennaTV, GRIT, TBD
|koin.com KOIN.com
|Raleigh, NC
|WNCN
|CBS, Rewind TV, GRIT, Circle
|cbs17.com
|St. Louis, MO
|KPLR KTVI
|CW, CourtTV, Comet, Rewind TV, FOX, AntennaTV, Ion, Mystery, Dabl
|kplr11.com fox2now.com
|Indianapolis, IN
|WTTV WXIN
|CBS, IND, Comet, TBD, FOX, AntennaTV, CourtTV, Charge
|cbs4indy.com fox59.com
|Nashville, TN
|WKRN
|ABC, Ion, Mystery, True Crime Network, Rewind TV
|wkrn.com
|Salt Lake City, UT
|KTVX KUCW
|ABC, MeTV, Rewind TV, TheGRIO, CW, Movies Quest, HSN
|abc4.com
|San Diego, CA
|KSWB
|FOX, AntennaTV, CourtTV, Ion Television
|fox5sandiego.com
|Columbus, OH
|WCMH
|NBC CourtTV Ion Television LAFF
|nbc4i.com
|Kansas City, MO
|WDAF
|FOX AntennaTV CourtTV Charge
|fox4kc.com
|Hartford / New Haven, CT
|WTNH WCTX
|ABC Rewind TV MyNetworkTV Comet
|wtnh.com
|Austin, TX
|KXAN KNVA KBVO
|NBC Cozi TV Ion Television Rewind TV CW GRIT LAFF CourtTV MyNetworkTV Bounce Defy AntennaTV
|kxan.com thecwaustin.com kbvotv.com
|Spartanburg, SC
|WSPA WYCW
|CBS Ion Television CW Rewind TV
|wspa.com carolinascw.com
|Las Vegas, NV
|KLAS
|CBS Rewind TV GetTV ShopLC
|8newsnow.com
|Grand Rapids, MI
|WOOD WOTV WXSP-CD
|NBC Rewind TV TheGRIO ABC Dabl Charge Weather MyNetworkTV Stadium Comet
|woodtv.com abc4westmichigan.com
|Harrisburg, PA
|WHTM
|ABC Ion Television GRIT LAFF
|abc27.com
|Norfolk, VA
|WAVY WVBT
|NBC Stadium GetTV ShopLC FOX Cozi TV Rewind TV
|wavy.com
|Birmingham, AL
|WIAT
|CBS Ion Mystery True Crime Network TrueReal
|cbs42.com
|Oklahoma City, OK
|KAUT KFOR
|IND CourtTV Ion Mystery Cozi TV NBC AntennaTV True Crime Network Dabl
|freedom43tv.com kfor.com
|Greensboro, NC
|WGHP
|FOX AntennaTV CourtTV Dabl
|myfox8.com
|Albuquerque, NM
|KRQE KBIM KREZ KWBQ KASY KRWB
|CBS FOX Bounce CBS FOX CBS FOX CW GRIT LAFF Ion Television Rewind TV MyNetworkTV Ion Mystery GetTV Cozi TV AntennaTV CW GRIT LAFF Ion Television
|krqe.com kwbq.com kwbq.com
|New Orleans, LA
|WGNO WNOL
|ABC AntennaTV Rewind TV TBD CW CourtTV Comet Charge
|wgno.com
|Providence, RI
|WPRI WNAC
|CBS MyNetworkTV True Crime Network Dabl FOX CW Rewind TV AntennaTV
|wpri.com foxprovidence.com
|Memphis, TN
|WREG
|CBS News Channel 3 Anytime AntennaTV
|wreg.com
|Fresno, CA
|KSEE KGPE
|NBC Bounce GRIT Rewind TV CBS Ion Mystery TheGRIO CourtTV
|yourcentralvalley.com
|Buffalo, NY
|WIVB WNLO
|CBS QVC CourtTV CW Rewind TV
|wivb.com cw23.com
|Richmond, VA
|WRIC
|ABC Rewind TV Cozi TV LAFF
|wric.com
|Wilkes-Barre / Scranton, PA
|WBRE WYOU
|NBC LAFF Rewind TV True Crime Network CBS Ion Mystery Twist Cozi TV
|pahomepage.com
|Mobile, AL
|WKRG WFNA
|CBS Ion Television MeTV CourtTV CW Bounce True Crime Network GRIT
|wkrg.com gulfcoastcw.com
|Albany, NY
|WTEN WXXA
|ABC Cozi TV AntennaTV Ion Mystery FOX Capital OTB TV LAFF Rewind TV True Crime Network
|news10.com fox23albany.com
|Little Rock / Pine Bluff, AR
|KARK KARZ KLRT KASN
|NBC LAFF GRIT AntennaTV MyNetworkTV Bounce FOX Ion Mystery CW Rewind TV Ion Television
|kark.com fox16.com cwarkansas.com
|Knoxville, TN
|WATE
|ABC AntennaTV Rewind TV Cozi TV
|wate.com
|Lexington, KY
|WDKY
|FOX Rewind TV Charge TBD
|fox56news.com
|Dayton, OH
|WDTN WBDT
|NBC Ion Mystery Ion Television CW Bounce
|wdtn.com daytonscw.com
|Honolulu, HI
|KHON KHII KGMD KGMV
|FOX CW GRIT Rewind TV MyNetworkTV MyNetworkTV MyNetworkTV
|khon2.com
|Des Moines, IA
|WHO
|NBC Rewind TV AntennaTV CourtTV
|whotv.com
|Green Bay / Appleton, WI
|WFRV
|CBS Bounce True Crime Network Rewind TV
|wearegreenbay.com
|Wichita, KS
|KSNW
|NBC Telemundo Ion Television True Crime Network
|ksn.com
|Roanoke / Lynchburg, VA
|WFXR WWCW
|FOX CW Bounce Quest CW FOX Rewind TV GRIT
|WFXRtv.com
|Springfield, MO
|KOLR KOZL KRBK
|CBS LAFF GRIT ShopLC MyNetworkTV Ion Mystery Bounce Rewind TV FOX AntennaTV Dabl Ion Television
|ozarksfirst.com
|Rochester, NY
|WROC
|CBS Bounce LAFF Ion Mystery
|rochesterfirst.com
|Charleston / Huntington, WV
|WOWK
|CBS Ion Mystery LAFF Rewind TV
|wowktv.com
|Huntsville, AL
|WHNT WHDF
|CBS CW AntennaTV CW CourtTV Rewind TV
|whnt.com
|Waco / Temple / Bryan, TX
|KYLE KWKT
|MyNetworkTV FOX AntennaTV LAFF FOX MyNetworkTV AntennaTV Bounce
|centexproud.com fox44news.com
|Harlingen / Weslaco / Brownsville / McAllen, TX
|KVEO KGBT
|NBC CBS Rewind TV Comet EstrellaTV Ion Mystery GRIT
|valleycentral.com
|Syracuse, NY
|WSYR
|ABC AntennaTV Bounce LAFF
|localsyr.com
|Colorado Springs, CO
|KXRM KXTU-LD
|FOX CW Ion Television Ion Television CW Bounce LAFF AntennaTV
|fox21news.com
|Savannah, GA
|WSAV
|NBC CW CourtTV LAFF
|wsav.com wsavcw.com
|Charleston, SC
|WCBD
|NBC CW Ion Television LAFF
|counton2.com
|Shreveport, LA
|KTAL KMSS KSHV
|NBC LAFF Cozi TV HSN FOX Rewind TV MyNetworkTV Ion Mystery Ion Television Quest
|ktalnews.com
|Champaign / Springfield, IL
|WCIA WCIX
|CBS MyNetworkTV Bounce GRIT MyNetworkTV CBS Ion Mystery LAFF
|wcia.com
|El Paso, TX
|KTSM
|NBC EstrellaTV Ion Mystery LAFF
|ktsm.com
|Burlington, VT
|WFFF WVNY
|FOX Ion Mystery Bounce AntennaTV ABC LAFF GRIT Quest
|mychamplainvalley.com
|Baton Rouge, LA
|WGMB WBRL-CD WVLA KZUP-CD
|FOX CW Cozi TV CW NBC LAFF Ion Television AntennaTV IND
|brproud.com
|Jackson, MS
|WJTV
|CBS CW Ion Television CourtTV
|wjtv.com
|Ft. Smith / Fayetteville, AR
|KNWA KFTA KXNW
|NBC FOX LAFF GRIT FOX NBC Ion Mystery Bounce MyNetworkTV Rewind TV Comet
|nwahomepage.com
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|WBTW
|CBS MyNetworkTV Ion Television Ion Mystery
|wbtw.com
|Tri-Cities, TN-VA
|WJHL
|CBS ABC AntennaTV
|wjhl.com
|Greenville, NC
|WNCT
|CBS CW Rewind TV Ion Mystery
|wnct.com
|Davenport, IA - Rock Island / Moline, IL
|WHBF KGCW KLJB
|CBS CourtTV GRIT Ion Mystery CW this TV LAFF Bounce FOX MeTV Rewind TV
|ourquadcities.com
|Evansville, IN
|WEHT WTVW
|ABC LAFF Cozi TV Rewind TV CW Bounce Ion Mystery Ion Television
|tristatehomepage.com
|Ft. Wayne, IN
|WANE
|CBS Ion Television LAFF Ion Mystery
|wane.com
|Altoona, PA
|WTAJ
|CBS Ion Mystery LAFF GRIT
|wtaj.com
|Augusta, GA
|WJBF
|ABC MeTV Ion Television Ion Mystery
|wjbf.com
|Tyler / Longview, TX
|KETK KFXK KTPN-LD
|NBC GRIT Ion Television AntennaTV FOX MyNetworkTV Ion Mystery LAFF MyNetworkTV
|KETK.com FOX51.com FOX51.com
|Sioux Falls, SD
|KELO
|CBS MyNetworkTV Ion Television Ion Mystery
|keloland.com
|Springfield, MA
|WWLP
|NBC CW Ion Television Ion Mystery
|wwlp.com
|Lansing, MI
|WLNS WLAJ
|CBS ABC CW
|wlns.com wlaj.com
|Youngstown, OH
|WKBN WYTV WYFX-LD
|CBS FOX ABC MyNetworkTV FOX MyNetworkTV Ion Television Bounce LAFF AntennaTV
|wkbn.com wytv.com
|Peoria / Bloomington, IL
|WMBD WYZZ
|CBS Bounce LAFF Ion Mystery FOX
|ciproud.com
|Bakersfield, CA
|KGET KKEY-LD
|NBC CW Telemundo LAFF Telemundo
|kget.com telemundobakersfield.com
|Lafayette, LA
|KLFY
|CBS Dabl Ion Television LAFF
|klfy.com
|Columbus, GA
|WRBL
|CBS MeTV Ion Television LAFF
|wrbl.com
|La Crosse / Eau Claire, WI
|WLAX WEUX
|FOX AntennaTV LAFF GRIT FOX AntennaTV Ion Mystery Bounce
|wiproud.com
|Amarillo, TX
|KAMR KCIT KCPN
|NBC MyNetworkTV LAFF AntennaTV FOX GRIT Ion Mystery Bounce MyNetworkTV Rewind TV
|myhighplains.com
|Rockford, IL
|WQRF WTVO
|FOX Bounce Ion Mystery Rewind TV ABC MyNetworkTV LAFF GRIT
|mystateline.com
|Monroe, LA - El Dorado, AR
|KARD KTVE
|FOX Bounce GRIT AntennaTV NBC FOX LAFF Ion Mystery
|myarklamiss.com
|Topeka, KS
|KSNT KTKA KTMJ-CD
|NBC FOX Ion Television Bounce ABC Dabl CW AntennaTV FOX Ion Mystery GRIT LAFF
|ksnt.com
|Lubbock, TX
|KLBK KAMC
|CBS CourtTV AntennaTV Rewind TV ABC Ion Mystery Bounce QVC2
|everythinglubbock.com
|Minot / Bismarck / Dickinson / Williston, ND
|KXMA KXMB KXMC KXMD
|CW CBS LAFF Ion Mystery CBS CW LAFF Ion Mystery CBS CW LAFF Ion Mystery CBS CW LAFF Ion Mystery
|kxnet.com
|Midland / Odessa, TX
|KMID KPEJ
|ABC LAFF Ion Mystery GRIT FOX EstrellaTV Rewind TV
|yourbasin.com
|Wichita Falls, TX
|KFDX KJTL KJBO-LP
|NBC MyNetworkTV LAFF AntennaTV FOX GRIT Bounce Ion Mystery MyNetworkTV
|texomashomepage.com
|Sioux City, IA
|KCAU
|ABC Ion Mystery LAFF Bounce
|siouxlandproud.com
|Erie, PA
|WJET WFXP
|ABC LAFF Ion Mystery Cozi TV FOX GRIT Bounce AntennaTV
|yourerie.com
|Joplin, MO
|KSNF KODE
|NBC LAFF Ion Mystery AntennaTV ABC GRIT Bounce Ion Television
|fourstateshomepage.com
|Panama City, FL
|WMBB
|ABC MeTV LAFF Ion Mystery
|mypanhandle.com
|Terre Haute, IN
|WTWO WAWV
|NBC LAFF Ion Mystery AntennaTV ABC GRIT Bounce Rewind TV
|mywabashvalley.com
|Binghamton, NY
|WIVT WBGH-CD
|ABC NBC LAFF Ion Mystery NBC ABC
|binghamtonhomepage.com
|Wheeling, WV - Steubenville, OH
|WTRF
|CBS MyNetworkTV ABC Ion Mystery
|WTRF.com
|Bluefield / Beckley, WV
|WVNS
|CBS FOX
|wvnstv.com
|Billings, MT
|KSVI KHMT
|ABC Ion Mystery Bounce AntennaTV FOX CourtTV Ion Television
|yourbigsky.com
|Abilene, TX
|KTAB KRBC
|CBS Telemundo Ion Mystery Ion Television NBC GRIT LAFF Bounce
|bigcountryhomepage.com
|Hattiesburg, MS
|WHLT
|CBS CW Ion Television Ion Mystery
|whlt.com
|Dothan, AL
|WDHN
|ABC Ion Mystery LAFF AntennaTV
|wdhn.com
|Rapid City, SD
|KCLO
|CBS CW Ion Television Ion Mystery
|keloland.com
|Jackson, TN
|WJKT
|FOX Ion Mystery LAFF GRIT
|wreg.com
|Utica, NY
|WFXV WPNY-LP WUTR
|FOX Ion Mystery LAFF MyNetworkTV ABC MyNetworkTV GRIT Bounce
|cnyhomepage.com
|Clarksburg / Weston, WV
|WBOY
|NBC ABC Ion Mystery LAFF
|wboy.com
|Elmira, NY
|WETM
|NBC AntennaTV LAFF Ion Mystery
|mytwintiers.com
|Watertown, NY
|WWTI
|ABC CW LAFF Ion Mystery
|informnny.com
|Alexandria, LA
|WNTZ
|FOX Bounce Ion Mystery LAFF
|cenlanow.com
|Grand Junction / Montrose, CO
|KREX KGJT-CD KFQX
|CBS LAFF MyNetworkTV Bounce MyNetworkTV FOX KREX-SD Ion Mystery GRIT
|westernslopenow.com
|Marquette, MI
|WJMN
|MyNetworkTV Ion Mystery LAFF Bounce
|upmatters.com
|San Angelo, TX
|KSAN KLST
|NBC LAFF Bounce Ion Television CBS Ion Mystery GRIT AntennaTV
|conchovalleyhomepage.com
DIRECTV STREAM
DIRECTV STREAM is a live TV streaming service, which is essentially the streaming version of the DIRECTV service. All plans include local channels and at least 34 of the top 35 cable channels. New subscribers can get a free Gemini streaming device from the company, in which case the service is called “DIRECTV via Internet.”
DIRECTV STREAM starts at $74.99 / month for their Entertainment Plan. You can upgrade to their Choice Plan, which begins at $99.99 / month, that includes your local RSN and HBO Max for three months. They also have an Ultimate ($109.99) for 130 channels and Premier ($154.99) for 140 channels. In addition to not having a contract, there are no extra RSN fees or Broadcast TV fee.
The service includes an Unlimited DVR on all plans and unlimited simultaneous at-home streams.
The service was previously called AT&T TV.