FOX Weather Expands Distribution to Optimum, Spectrum, LG Channels

Just as the country is experiencing its first major snowstorm this winter, FOX Weather has got you covered. You’ll no longer be reliant on checking the weather on your phone, as the 24-hour free ad-supported TV (FAST) service run by FOX News Media has expanded its distribution to include Optimum, Spectrum, and LG Channels.

“FOX Weather has now become a destination for viewers across many major providers with this expanded distribution,” FOX Weather president Sharri Berg said. “In making the announcement, Berg said, I am incredibly proud of America’s Weather Team as we continue to expand our best-in-class weather service.”

In New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, certain Optimum TV subscribers can now access FOX Weather on channel 193 or, in Sparta, N.J., on channel 186. FOX Weather is now available to Spectrum customers via its Spectrum Select Bundle. FOX Weather is typically available to viewers on channel 217, though local channel availability may differ. Additionally, LG Channels, the free streaming program from LG Electronics USA, offers FOX Weather via the LG Channels home app and channel 148 in the LG Smart TV’s Electronic Program Guide.

Outside of these options, there are several other ways to watch FOX Weather. The Roku Channel, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Amazon News, DirecTV Stream, Xumo, WOW!, Vidgo and VIZIO WatchFree+ are just a few of the distribution partners that FOX Weather has added since its October 2021 debut. The service is still accessible through a weekend morning simulcast on FOX Business Network and through FOX Television Station Diginets in major markets like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, among others.

FOX Weather recently introduced a new daily broadcast schedule with some of the industry’s most reputable hosts and meteorologists. Most notably, FOX Weather meteorologist Amy Freeze will premiere a brand-new program called “Weather Command” at 9 a.m.-noon ET every weekday.

The service expands on FOX News Channel’s news-gathering units and adds resources from FOX Television Stations with a combined 120 meteorologists for a complete suite of weather products that includes local, regional, and national reporting in addition to live programming.