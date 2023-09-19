Free Streaming Platform LG Channels Launches Version 3.0 with New User Interface; Coming to US in October

LG Channels is getting a major facelift. The free ad-supported streaming platform available to all LG Smart TV owners with models built between 2016-2023 has announced it’s launching version 3.0, complete with a new user experience that will make browsing and finding new content easier than ever.

South Korea is the first country that will see LG Channels 3.0 roll out this month. Other territories, including the United States will get the update in October. The centerpiece of the update is a brand-new user experience, which is designed around three main pages: Home, Live and On-Demand.

The Home page offers users a large, rotating carousel of content tiles prominently located at the top of the screen. Users will be able to navigate there with just a couple of remote clicks and see featured content, meticulously curated collections and premium on-demand content.

The Live tab gives customers the option to stream broadcast channels from directly within the LG Channels app. This page also brings up a live channel guide that covers only half the screen, instead of the entire thing, allowing the user to watch what’s currently on their selected channel while browsing for other choices.

The final selection soon to be available in the new LG Channels update is the On-Demand page. Choosing this will show viewers the wide array of shows and movies they can stream at no cost whenever they choose with an LG Channels subscription. This page also includes a “Popular Now” section, so customers can find see which can’t-miss titles are being binged by others.

These new user interface updates mark the end of an otherwise quiet summer for LG Channels. In May, the service added a host of new free streaming channels, including selections dedicated to news and live sports. The service now hosts more than 300 free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels, and when the new update rolls out globally users will have a better way to browse and watch those channels than ever before.