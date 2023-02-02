Free Streaming Service Local Now Adds Food, Lifestyle Channels from Condé Nast; Including Bon Appétit, GQ

The free video-on-demand and live TV streamer Local Now is adding three new channels, the service’s parent company Allen Media Group announced on Thursday. Condé Nast’s film and television production company and digital network and studio are sending three free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels to the service.

Those channels each feature content from the company’s food, architecture, and lifestyle magazines. FAST networks from Bon Appétit, Architectural Digest, and GQ are now available to stream for all Local Now users.

Viewers can stream popular Bon Appétit series such as “André Mack’s World of Wine,” “Reverse Engineering,” and “From the Test Kitchen.” From the Architectural Digest portfolio are hit series such as “Open Door” and “On the Market.” And the extensive lineup of GQ original series includes “10 Essentials,” “The Breakdown,” “My First Million,” and “Iconic Characters.”

“Bon Appétit, Architectural Digest, and GQ are phenomenal global brands known for their engaging and excellent content,” Allen Media Group founder and CEO Byron Allen said. “We are thrilled to bring these Condé Nast FAST channels that house such rich and entertaining series to our Local Now viewers. Local Now’s goal is to deliver our viewers the best local news, lifestyle and entertainment channels for FREE, and this new partnership with Condé Nast enhances the Local Now free-streaming platform.”

Local Now provides localized news, weather, sports, traffic, and entertainment, produced by various leading news organizations in more than 225 markets across the U.S. It offers more than 450 free streaming channels, including a Local Now channel in every designated market. The free streamer also offers more than 18,000 movies, TV shows, and documentaries. In September, it added 27 FAST channels from Hearst’s Very Local digital service.

“From food journalism, men’s fashion and culture to design and architecture, Bon Appétit, Architectural Digest and GQ are three iconic brands with deeply passionate and avid fans,” Condé Nast SVP Ani Shehegian said. “We look forward to sharing our unique, original content that inspires, entertains, and delights the Local Now audiences.”

Live news services like Local Now, LocalBTV, and others are invaluable resources for cord-cutters. They offer excellent, up-to-the-minute coverage of breaking news, which can be life-saving during severe weather events. They also offer increasing amounts of lifestyle and entertainment programming, such as the three new channels from Condé Nast now available on Local Now.

The Local Now app is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xfinity, Vizio, Samsung, Android, and IOS devices.