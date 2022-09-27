Free News, Weather, Sports Streamer Local Now Adds Very Local Channels in 26 Markets
Free, local TV streaming platform Local Now announced this week that it had reached a deal with Hearst Television to put Hearst’s Very Local digital service, and its 27 free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels, on its platform. Local Now, which is part of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, provides weather, news, sports, entertainment, and lifestyle segments geared toward local markets.
The Very Local channels are currently in 26 media markets across 39 states and are powered by local channels. All are branded “Very” along with the names of their home city or state, such as Very Orlando, Very Carolina, Very Baltimore, Very Pittsburgh, Very Boston, and Very Kansas City. The channels will appear both on the Local Now and TheGrio streaming apps.
“Local Now has the most local channels of any free streaming platform,” Allen said. “We are thrilled to bring best-in-class local programming from Hearst Television to the Local Now platform. Our users value premium local news channels that they know and trust.”
Very Local Channels Joining Local Now
- Very Orlando by WESH 2 – Orlando
- Very Sacramento by KCRA –Sacramento
- Very Baltimore by WBAL-TV – Baltimore
- Very Milwaukee by WISN 12 – Milwaukee
- Very Cincinnati by WLWT – Cincinnati
- Very New Orleans by WDSU – New Orleans
- Very Louisville by WLKY – Louisville
- Very Iowa by KCCI – Des Moines
- Very South Florida by WPBF 25 – West Palm Beach
- Very New Mexico by KOAT – Albuquerque
- Very Jackson by 16 WAPT – Jackson
- Very Central Coast by KSBW – Monterey/Salinas
- Very Boston by WCVB – Boston
- Very New Hampshire by WMUR – Boston/Manchester
- Very Pittsburgh by WTAE – Pittsburgh
- Very Kansas City by KMBC/KCWE – Kansas City
- Very Carolina by WYFF 4 – Greenville
- Very Oklahoma by KOCO – Oklahoma City
- Very Omaha by KETV – Omaha
- Very Alabama by WVTM – Birmingham
- Very Pennsylvania by WGAL – Harrisburg/Lancaster
- Very Carolina by WXII – Winston-Salem/Greensboro
- Very Maine by WMTW – Portland/Auburn
- Very Savannah by WJCL – Savannah
- Very Champlain Valley by NBC 5 – Burlington, VT/Plattsburgh
- Very Arkansas by 40/29 – Fayetteville/Ft. Smith
- Very Tampa Bay by WMOR – Tampa
“We’re excited to expand Hearst Television’s streaming footprint by making our Very Local channels available to the diverse and growing audiences on the Local Now streaming app,” Andrew Fitzgerald, Hearst Television Senior Vice President of Streaming Services, added. “As consumers seek to connect with local news and information on streaming platforms, Hearst Television will meet them where they are with award-winning news and originals via Very Local.”
The deal is the latest over the last two years that will serve to expand Allen’s media empire. Last fall, Allen’s company acquired HBCUGO.TV, which features thousands of hours of programming related to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) — a deal that included sports programming rights. In August, Allen announced another deal, bringing a slate of college football games featuring HBCUs to CBS stations.
And back in January, the Allen Media Group-owned The Weather Channel was added to YouTube TV.
Local Now
Local Now is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to movies and TV shows. The service also provides several virtual streaming channels, including newscasts from New York, Denver, Detroit, Cleveland, Kansas City, Nashville, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Diego, and West Palm Beach.
Local Now partners include Newsy, Court TV, Lionsgate, Cinedigm, and People TV.