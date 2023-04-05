Freevee Announces BBC Earth, Moviesphere by Lionsgate, Humor Me Channels Coming to Service in April

Amazon’s free ad-supported streaming platform Freevee is getting some fantastic new additions this month. The service has announced it is bringing on three new free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels in April, increasing its channel count to more than 250 overall.

Just in time for Earth Day, BBC Studios is launching its new BBC Earth FAST channel on Freevee that will air over 450 hours of the BBC Studios Natural History Unit’s world-renowned wildlife programming. The new BBC Earth channel is now available to all Freevee users. Each day of the week, audiences will be able to immerse themselves in content programmed around daily themes:

Monday: Sealife

Sealife Tuesday: Animal Kingdom

Animal Kingdom Wednesday: Wild Wednesdays

Wild Wednesdays Thursday: Travel and Adventure

Travel and Adventure Friday: Conservation & Climate Change

Conservation & Climate Change Saturday: Animal Kingdom

Animal Kingdom Sunday: Travel and Adventure

Next up on the list is the Moviesphere by Lionsgate channel. This channel is also available now, and will be showing some of the best Lionsgate films of the recent past all month long, including:

“Twilight” Double Feature – April 1st and 7th: Get all the feels and thrills with this back-to-back double feature of the first two “Twilight Saga” movies.

“Now You See Me Double Feature” – April 2nd, 13th, 19th and 27th: Four talented magicians are plucked from obscurity to use magic to help those who are unfairly exploited by large corporations. Is it magic, or crime?

“Red 2” – April 8th, 13th, 21st and 27th: A retired black-ops CIA agent and his team of hapless heroes are back with only their cunning wits, old-school skills, and each other as they try to save the world.

Last but not least comes the Humor Me channel, which will be available to stream starting Tuesday, April 25. This channel will be a Freevee exclusive, and will carry original content as well as titles currently available on Prime Video, and much more.

March was a busy month for Freevee in terms of new channel additions. At the beginning of the month, the service brought on six new channels, including selections dedicated to the “Rocky” movie franchise, “The Addams Family” TV series, and the country music drama “Nashville.”

Then to close out March, Freevee rolled out the Speedvision channel. Speedvision delivers a combination of entertaining storytelling, iconic hosts, and premier production values that have allowed it to become the preeminent destination for auto-passionate viewers.