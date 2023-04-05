Freevee Announces BBC Earth, Moviesphere by Lionsgate, Humor Me Channels Coming to Service in April
Amazon’s free ad-supported streaming platform Freevee is getting some fantastic new additions this month. The service has announced it is bringing on three new free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels in April, increasing its channel count to more than 250 overall.
Just in time for Earth Day, BBC Studios is launching its new BBC Earth FAST channel on Freevee that will air over 450 hours of the BBC Studios Natural History Unit’s world-renowned wildlife programming. The new BBC Earth channel is now available to all Freevee users. Each day of the week, audiences will be able to immerse themselves in content programmed around daily themes:
- Monday: Sealife
- Tuesday: Animal Kingdom
- Wednesday: Wild Wednesdays
- Thursday: Travel and Adventure
- Friday: Conservation & Climate Change
- Saturday: Animal Kingdom
- Sunday: Travel and Adventure
Next up on the list is the Moviesphere by Lionsgate channel. This channel is also available now, and will be showing some of the best Lionsgate films of the recent past all month long, including:
-
“Twilight” Double Feature – April 1st and 7th: Get all the feels and thrills with this back-to-back double feature of the first two “Twilight Saga” movies.
-
“Now You See Me Double Feature” – April 2nd, 13th, 19th and 27th: Four talented magicians are plucked from obscurity to use magic to help those who are unfairly exploited by large corporations. Is it magic, or crime?
-
“Red 2” – April 8th, 13th, 21st and 27th: A retired black-ops CIA agent and his team of hapless heroes are back with only their cunning wits, old-school skills, and each other as they try to save the world.
Last but not least comes the Humor Me channel, which will be available to stream starting Tuesday, April 25. This channel will be a Freevee exclusive, and will carry original content as well as titles currently available on Prime Video, and much more.
March was a busy month for Freevee in terms of new channel additions. At the beginning of the month, the service brought on six new channels, including selections dedicated to the “Rocky” movie franchise, “The Addams Family” TV series, and the country music drama “Nashville.”
Then to close out March, Freevee rolled out the Speedvision channel. Speedvision delivers a combination of entertaining storytelling, iconic hosts, and premier production values that have allowed it to become the preeminent destination for auto-passionate viewers.
Freevee
Freevee is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to thousands of movies and TV shows. The service also offers virtual live streaming channels like Dove Channel, CON TV, Docurama, Tastemade, and AMC Presents. Freevee was previously known as IMDb TV.
Users will experience commercial breaks roughly every 15 minutes in the course of a film.
On a computer, you may find the Freevee library as a subsection within the Amazon Prime Video app. Most streaming devices have the Freevee app as a standalone option.