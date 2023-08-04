Freevee Launches First 31 Free Streaming Channels from NBCU, Including ‘Real Housewives,’ ‘Saturday Night Live,’ More

A little over a month after NBCUniversal announced that it would soon be adding a slew of new free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels to its various brands and platforms, it’s making good on its promise and “soon” is now.

The free Amazon streamer Freevee has added NBCU’s first 31 channels to its platform, including channels centered on reality and competition TV series such as “The Real Housewives” franchise and the long-running cooking competition “Top Chef,” Spanish-language entertainment from Telemundo and others, and classic TV, including “Saturday Night Live.” The channels also include 16 local NBC Universal-owned news stations, including Telemundo stations.

NBCUniversal announced in late June that the channels would first be coming to Freevee and Xumo Play, followed by its other brands, including NBC, Bravo, E!, NBC Sports, CNBC, Telemundo, Universal Studio Group, and more. The company has yet to announce when the FAST channels will be available on the other platforms.

The new launch across NBCUniversal’s brands looks to be a smaller part of a larger plan to expand its free ad-supported streaming options. The company discontinued its free streaming tier of Peacock earlier this year, but Peacock, which launched as an ad-supported service, is already one of the top three streamers in terms of subscribers on ad-supported plans.

Freevee is expected to add nearly 50 total FAST channels to its slate. Neither the service nor its parent company has announced when the remaining channels will be available, but the list will include more options for classic TV lovers, movie buffs, and sports fans. Among the future slate will be an “Alfred Hitchcock Presents” channel with episodes of the bone-chilling mystery series, hosted by the legendary and controversial director himself; Universal Monsters and Universal Westerns channels offering the best in classic horror films and westerns; and an NBC Sports channel with the best in sports talk from shows like “Premier League Stories” and “The Dan Patrick Show.”

What NBCU free streaming channels did Amazon Freevee add?

Bravo Vault

Dateline 24/7

E! Keeping Up

GolfPass

Historias de Amor

Lo Mejor de Telemundo

LX

Million Dollar Listing Vault

NBC Bay Area News

NBC Boston News

NBC Chicago News

NBC Connecticut News

NBC Dallas Fort Worth News

NBC Los Angeles News

NBC New York News

NBC News Now

NBC Philadelphia News

NBC San Diego News

NBC South Florida News

NBC Washington DC News

Oxygen True Crime Archives

Real Housewives Vault

Rotten Tomatoes

SNL Vault

Telemundo al Dia

Telemundo Noticias California

Telemundo Noticias Florida

Telemundo Noticias Noreste

Telemundo Noticias Texas

Today All Day

Top Chef Vault