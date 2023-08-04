Freevee Launches First 31 Free Streaming Channels from NBCU, Including ‘Real Housewives,’ ‘Saturday Night Live,’ More
A little over a month after NBCUniversal announced that it would soon be adding a slew of new free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels to its various brands and platforms, it’s making good on its promise and “soon” is now.
The free Amazon streamer Freevee has added NBCU’s first 31 channels to its platform, including channels centered on reality and competition TV series such as “The Real Housewives” franchise and the long-running cooking competition “Top Chef,” Spanish-language entertainment from Telemundo and others, and classic TV, including “Saturday Night Live.” The channels also include 16 local NBC Universal-owned news stations, including Telemundo stations.
NBCUniversal announced in late June that the channels would first be coming to Freevee and Xumo Play, followed by its other brands, including NBC, Bravo, E!, NBC Sports, CNBC, Telemundo, Universal Studio Group, and more. The company has yet to announce when the FAST channels will be available on the other platforms.
The new launch across NBCUniversal’s brands looks to be a smaller part of a larger plan to expand its free ad-supported streaming options. The company discontinued its free streaming tier of Peacock earlier this year, but Peacock, which launched as an ad-supported service, is already one of the top three streamers in terms of subscribers on ad-supported plans.
Freevee is expected to add nearly 50 total FAST channels to its slate. Neither the service nor its parent company has announced when the remaining channels will be available, but the list will include more options for classic TV lovers, movie buffs, and sports fans. Among the future slate will be an “Alfred Hitchcock Presents” channel with episodes of the bone-chilling mystery series, hosted by the legendary and controversial director himself; Universal Monsters and Universal Westerns channels offering the best in classic horror films and westerns; and an NBC Sports channel with the best in sports talk from shows like “Premier League Stories” and “The Dan Patrick Show.”
What NBCU free streaming channels did Amazon Freevee add?
- Bravo Vault
- Dateline 24/7
- E! Keeping Up
- GolfPass
- Historias de Amor
- Lo Mejor de Telemundo
- LX
- Million Dollar Listing Vault
- NBC Bay Area News
- NBC Boston News
- NBC Chicago News
- NBC Connecticut News
- NBC Dallas Fort Worth News
- NBC Los Angeles News
- NBC New York News
- NBC News Now
- NBC Philadelphia News
- NBC San Diego News
- NBC South Florida News
- NBC Washington DC News
- Oxygen True Crime Archives
- Real Housewives Vault
- Rotten Tomatoes
- SNL Vault
- Telemundo al Dia
- Telemundo Noticias California
- Telemundo Noticias Florida
- Telemundo Noticias Noreste
- Telemundo Noticias Texas
- Today All Day
- Top Chef Vault
Freevee
Freevee is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to thousands of movies and TV shows. The service also offers virtual live streaming channels like Dove Channel, CON TV, Docurama, Tastemade, and AMC Presents. Freevee was previously known as IMDb TV.
Users will experience commercial breaks roughly every 15 minutes in the course of a film.
On a computer, you may find the Freevee library as a subsection within the Amazon Prime Video app. Most streaming devices have the Freevee app as a standalone option.