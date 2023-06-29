NBCUniversal to Launch Over 40 Free Streaming Channels in July; Featuring ‘Real Housewives,’ ‘SNL,’ Classic TV, More

NBCUniversal is diving back into the free TV realm. Months after the company discontinued its free streaming tier of Peacock, Variety reports that NBCU is launching a bundle of free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels in July, spanning multiple genres and with content from most of NBCU’s channels.

The new FAST channels will initially be available on Amazon’s free streaming platform Freevee, as well as Xumo Play, the joint venture that NBCU’s parent company Comcast is building with fellow cable provider Charter Communications. No specific date was provided for the launch of the channels, but they are slated to be available sometime next month.

It’s not yet clear if the new channels will be added to other NBCU streaming platforms, such as Peacock or its new live TV service NOW TV. It would certainly make sense, as NOW TV already carries a selection of 20 FAST channels from Xumo Play. It’s also possible that the FAST channels could start to be integrated into new Xumo-branded TVs, which will start selling at major retailers in the coming weeks.

A partial list of channels coming to Freevee and Xumo in July includes:

Reality Channels

E! Keeping Up: The channel for all things Kardashian, which will show episodes of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and its various spinoffs

Bravo Vault: The best in Bravo programming, from “Shahs of Sunset” to “Flipping Out”

Million Dollar Listing Vault: Installments from former seasons of “Million Dollar Listing” featuring properties in L.A., New York, San Francisco, and Miami

Real Housewives Vault

Top Chef Vault

True Crime Channels

Oxygen True Crime Archives

American Crimes: Will carry episodes of the popular crime shows “American Greed” and “Lockup”

Classic TV Channels

SNL Vault: Offering classic clips and sketches from “Saturday Night Live”

Bad Girls Club: Can these seven “outrageously bold, brazenly misbehaved women attempt to transform their reckless ways” successfully?

Lassie: The classic TV show featuring the loyal and amazing Lassie, along with her adventures with the Martin family.

Little House on the Prairie: Shows episodes of the beloved series featuring the Ingalls family, as they attempt to make their way through the American West in the 1800s.

Made in Chelsea: Centers on eight friends who hail from some of the highest-society spots in all of London

Murder, She Wrote: Follow Jessica Fletcher as she sleuths her way through dramatic murders and other fascinating cases.

Saved by the Bell: The Bayside High kids are back! This channel features episodes from the original show, as well as “The College Years” and a new generation in “The New Class”

TNBC: Perfect for the adolescent in your life, this channel features teen series like “Punky Brewster,” “City Guys,” “Hang Time” and “Major Dad”

The Lone Ranger: The West is a wild place indeed, but this masked lawman and his faithful sidekick Tonto will do whatever they can to bring justice.

Movie Channels

Rotten Tomatoes: Offers opinions on popular films, gives previews of the latest blockbusters from Hollywood and carries weekly highlights.

Alfred Hitchcock Presents: Episodes of the bone-chilling mystery series, hosted by the legendary and controversial director himself.

Universal Action: Offers high-octane, explosive titles such as “Magnum P.I.,” “Knight Rider” and “The A-Team”

Universal Crime: Features beloved mystery and crime series like “Columbo,” “Kojak” and “The Rockford Files”

Universal Westerns: Revisit the Old West with Universal films such as “The Virginian” and “Tales of Wells Fargo”

Universal Monsters: Offers the very best in classic horror titles like “Frankenstein,” “Dracula” and “The Wolf Man”

Sports Channels

GolfPass: Get lessons from experts, news from Golf Channel, highlights, and much more

NBC Sports: Hear the very best in sports talk from shows like “Premier League Stories” and “The Dan Patrick Show”

Spanish-Language Channels