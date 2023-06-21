Frndly TV Launches New App on Samsung Smart TVs, Expanding to Another Manufacturer

When was the last time you made a new friend in TV? If you’re a Samsung Smart TV owner whose device was manufactured between 2018 and 2023, your TV experience is potentially about to get a lot friendlier.

The “skinny” live TV streaming service Frndly TV has announced it is launching a new app for Samsung Smart TVs. The app will function on models five years old or younger, expanding the reach of Frndly TV by millions of households. Frndly is one of the cheapest options for streaming live TV out there, with 40+ live channels starting at $6.99 per month.

“With a subscription starting at just $6.99 per month, we are making live TV streaming affordable for everyone,” said Andy Karofsky, CEO of Frndly TV. “The launch of our app on Samsung Smart TVs, known for their superior quality and innovation, not only amplifies our reach but also enhances the Frndly TV viewing experience and our commitment to providing diverse and accessible content.”

Frndly carries channels most viewers will know and love immediately, such as Hallmark, History, Dove Kids, Lifetime, and the Game Show Network. It offers unlimited DVR, a seven-day free trial, and a “look back” feature that allows users to revisit a program within 72 hours of its original air time.

This expansion by Frndly will help boost its impressive viewing metrics to new heights. In the first quarter of 2023, total viewership on the service rose 82%, and viewership per subscriber climbed at a rate of 50%. Expanding to Samsung Smart TVs should allow Frndly to augment those numbers with a new customer base.

Frndly has not limited its expansion efforts to Samsung Smart TVs, either. In April, the service launched on VIZIO Smartcast TVs, which also widened its reach by millions of homes. There’s something for the whole family to enjoy on Frndly TV, and now users can find its app on Samsung Smart TVs manufactured in 2018 or later.