Frndly TV Is Now Available on VIZIO Smart TVs, Bringing Family-Friendly Live Streamer to Millions of Homes

Ree Winter

Streaming is about to get much more friendly for [VIZIO Smart TV] owners. On Thursday, it was announced that the television manufacturer had added the live TV streaming service Frndly TV to its assortment of available apps. A skinny bundle, Frndly offers over 45 channels and aims to provide family-friendly content with a narrow mix of entertainment channels.

Amongst the live TV line-up on the service, viewers can expect to find familiar cable channels like Hallmark, History, Dove Kids, Lifetime, and the Game Show Network. The service also has a “look back” feature that enables subscribers to see things they may have missed in a 72-hour window. Frndly provides unlimited DVR and the flexibility to watch TV on the go using IOS and Android apps.

“The addition of the Frndly TV app to the VIZIO lineup provides affordable and accessible family-friendly entertainment for all to enjoy without a costly cable subscription,” VIZIO’s Chris Tanquary said. “Now millions of VIZIO users can access their favorite live programming at a smart price point and all within the VIZIO experience.”

Frndly regularly adds new family-friendly channels to its line-up. In February, the streamer brought three new channels onto the service — Ion, Ion Mystery, and Grit. Then, a few days. later the service added the Movies! channel to the list.

As of the third quarter of 2022, the last time that the company publicly disclosed subscriber information, Frndly TV boasted 700k subscribers. That number can only be expected to grow now that it will be available to millions of VIZIO Smart TV owners. The service offers a seven-day trial for viewers who would like to check out the offerings, and subscription packages start at $6.99 per month.

