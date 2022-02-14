Fubo Gaming Is Open for Business in Mississippi, Louisiana, Missouri, and Soon, Ohio

FuboTV’s Fubo Gaming is rapidly expanding to include three more states, with one more soon on the way.

Today, the company announced it secured market access for Fubo Sportsbook in three more states, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Missouri, with a fourth, Ohio, on the way pending regulatory approval. Now, Fubo Gaming is available in 10 total states — the three listed earlier, New Jersey, Indiana, Arizona, Iowa, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Fubo partnered with Caesars Entertainment to complete this current crop of deals, as well as the NJ and IN agreements.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to extend our relationship with Caesars Entertainment as we expand access to Fubo Sportsbook across key markets in the U.S.,” said Scott Butera, president, Fubo Gaming. “Mississippi, Louisiana and Missouri all have passionate fan bases, particularly around college athletics, who will embrace our unique, immersive sports and wagering entertainment platform.”

Fubo Gaming launched Fubo Sportsbook in the fourth quarter of 2021 in Iowa, then soon thereafter launched in Arizona. Fubo Sportsbook integrates with fuboTV, allowing sports fans to place wagers from their streaming devices while watching the action live. Currently, Fubo Sportsbook is only up and running in Iowa and Arizona, and 30% of the company's subscribers in those states have both a fuboTV account and a Fubo Sportsbook account - those are internally called “crossover customers.”

The deal isn’t quite finished in Ohio, though Fubo also has some assistance there — the Cleveland Cavaliers. Pending regulatory approvals, Fubo Sportsbook will launch its market-defining wagering platform in Ohio and be the official sports betting partner of the Cavaliers, offering Cavs fans even more personalized and immersive game-day experiences. The partnership will feature the opening of a 3,000 sq. ft. sports lounge inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, which will serve as a game-day destination for fans with incentives and special bonus offers provided by Fubo Sportsbook. Additionally, fans will be able to watch NBA games and other sporting events from the comfort of the lounge.

“This is an exciting evolution of our continued partnership with Fubo Gaming,” said Len Komoroski, CEO, Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. “The Fubo Sportsbook mobile wagering platform provides leading technology, connectivity and entertainment that aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and engagement across every aspect of the fan experience. We look forward to the continued collaboration with Fubo as we work to establish a best-in-class sports betting marketplace to offer our fans in Cleveland and throughout the state of Ohio.”