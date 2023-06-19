Fubo Is Currently Testing a New Splitscreen Feature, Here’s How You Can Watch

The sports-focused live TV streaming service Fubo first launched a picture-in-picture, multiview feature nearly four years ago, becoming the first live streamer to introduce such a feature. However, it was only available on Apple TV devices, due to how much power had to be used to handle a pair of streams at the same time. However, the company is now testing a new, pared-down, version of the feature that will ultimately be available to many more subscribers.

Fubo began the test over the weekend for users on Amazon Fire TV and Android TV devices. The streamer has released a schedule of events included through Tuesday, June 20; all four events will be from the slate of UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying matches. However, the new Splitscreen function will not be exactly the same as the previous multiview option available to Apple TV users. Unlike the original version — in which customers could select all of the streams that they wanted to watch simultaneously — with Splitscreen, Fubo will be picking the games, and delivering them in single feeds.

This is the same strategy that YouTube TV is employing with its Multiview tests that began during the NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments earlier this year. Because the ability to transmit and broadcast multiple streams at the same time at acceptable levels of quality requires more power than most smart TVs or streaming dongles can provide, YouTube TV, and now Fubo, are putting the onus on their side of the equation in order to provide the much-loved functionality to customers.

Therefore, by combining the preselected channels into a single feed, the services are able to stream them as if they were one cohesive channel, eliminating the requirement for extra computing power on the user’s end. Currently, Fubo is testing feeds that will show two games side-by-side, while YouTube TV’s Multiview tests — which are gearing up for a full launch this fall with the debut of NFL Sunday Ticket on the service — have featured up to four games at a time.

What Events Can You Stream with Fubo’s Splitscreen Beta Test?

When Fubo has scheduled Splitscreen testing events, you will be able to find them in your channel guide. They will also be discoverable via “Browse While Watching” and on the service’s “Sports” page. During the testing windows, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV users will also find Splitscreen channels on the Home Page.