Fubo Is Currently Testing a New Splitscreen Feature, Here’s How You Can Watch
The sports-focused live TV streaming service Fubo first launched a picture-in-picture, multiview feature nearly four years ago, becoming the first live streamer to introduce such a feature. However, it was only available on Apple TV devices, due to how much power had to be used to handle a pair of streams at the same time. However, the company is now testing a new, pared-down, version of the feature that will ultimately be available to many more subscribers.
Fubo began the test over the weekend for users on Amazon Fire TV and Android TV devices. The streamer has released a schedule of events included through Tuesday, June 20; all four events will be from the slate of UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying matches. However, the new Splitscreen function will not be exactly the same as the previous multiview option available to Apple TV users. Unlike the original version — in which customers could select all of the streams that they wanted to watch simultaneously — with Splitscreen, Fubo will be picking the games, and delivering them in single feeds.
This is the same strategy that YouTube TV is employing with its Multiview tests that began during the NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments earlier this year. Because the ability to transmit and broadcast multiple streams at the same time at acceptable levels of quality requires more power than most smart TVs or streaming dongles can provide, YouTube TV, and now Fubo, are putting the onus on their side of the equation in order to provide the much-loved functionality to customers.
Therefore, by combining the preselected channels into a single feed, the services are able to stream them as if they were one cohesive channel, eliminating the requirement for extra computing power on the user’s end. Currently, Fubo is testing feeds that will show two games side-by-side, while YouTube TV’s Multiview tests — which are gearing up for a full launch this fall with the debut of NFL Sunday Ticket on the service — have featured up to four games at a time.
What Events Can You Stream with Fubo’s Splitscreen Beta Test?
When Fubo has scheduled Splitscreen testing events, you will be able to find them in your channel guide. They will also be discoverable via “Browse While Watching” and on the service’s “Sports” page. During the testing windows, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV users will also find Splitscreen channels on the Home Page.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|League/Event
|Event 1
|Event 2
|Monday, June 19
|2:45 p.m.
|UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers
|Croatia v. Wales
|Andorra v. Romania
|Tuesday, June 20
|2:45 p.m.
|UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers
|Austria v. Sweden
|Moldova v. Poland
Fubo
Fubo is a live TV streaming service with about 90 channels for $74.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 25 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs). In total, you should expect to pay about $85.98/month, after adding in their RSN Fee. Fubo was previously known as “fuboTV.”
The streaming service does not carry channels from WarnerMedia-owned (CNN, TBS, and TNT), A+E (A&E, History Channel, and Lifetime), and AMC Networks (AMC, BBC America, and WE tv).
Fubo is a great option for sports fans, especially those who want to stream local sports. They recently announced added Bally Sports RSNs to their channel lineup.
It is the least expensive option to get RSNs in many markets like Altitude, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Carolinas, Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports West, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Carolinas, Fox Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Florida, Fox Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports North, Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Fox Sports San Diego, Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Sun, Fox Sports Tennessee, Fox Sports West, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Marquee Sports Network, MSG, MSG Sportsnet, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington+, NESN, Root Sports Northwest, and SportsNet NY.
Fubo also includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone , NHL Network, and beIN Sports (which is not available on most services). You can add Fox Soccer Plus as part of the International Sports Plus add-on for $6/month.
You can add the fubo Extra ($8) to add ~39 channels including Baby TV, Cooking Channel, DIY, and GSN.