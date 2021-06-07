fuboTV is Now Available on Select LG Smart TVs

fuboTV announced today that their Live TV Streaming Service is now available on LG Smart TVs (2018-2021). LG is just the second Smart TV platform for the service, which launched on Samsung Smart TVs in 2019. The addition comes after fuboTV most recently launched platform was Xbox in mid-2020.

With the addition, fuboTV is now available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Xbox, Samsung, and LG Smart TV devices. They currently don’t have apps on VIZIO Smart TVs (except through AirPlay) and PlayStation gaming consoles.

fuboTV’s LG Smart TV App has many of the features that fuboTV subscribers will be used to.

fuboTV LG Smart TV App Features