fuboTV is Now Available on Select LG Smart TVs
fuboTV announced today that their Live TV Streaming Service is now available on LG Smart TVs (2018-2021). LG is just the second Smart TV platform for the service, which launched on Samsung Smart TVs in 2019. The addition comes after fuboTV most recently launched platform was Xbox in mid-2020.
With the addition, fuboTV is now available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Xbox, Samsung, and LG Smart TV devices. They currently don’t have apps on VIZIO Smart TVs (except through AirPlay) and PlayStation gaming consoles.
fuboTV’s LG Smart TV App has many of the features that fuboTV subscribers will be used to.
fuboTV LG Smart TV App Features
- Profiles: up to six users within a subscription can personalize their fuboTV experience. Profiles allow each individual user to have their own set of recordings (which never expire), personalized recommendations, and a guide that is unique to their content preferences.
- Customizable Guide: users on the LG Smart TV app will be able to “favorite” channels and move their top selections to the front of their guide.
- Record Series: this “set it and forget it” feature allows users to record an entire series with one click.
- Record Teams: users can keep up with all of their favorite teams without having to worry about missing any of the action. With just one click, users can record all games for a specific team to watch anytime.
fuboTV
fuboTV is a live TV streaming service with about 90 channels for $64.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 30 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs).
fuboTV recently added ESPN, Disney Channel, ABC (select markets), Nat Geo, FX, FXX, and other Disney-owned channels. The company recently dropped WarnerMedia-owned channels including CNN, TBS, and TNT.
With the changes, they will have 30 of the Top 35 Cable Channels, which is higher than almost any other service.
It also includes beIN Sports and NFL Network (which is not available on most services). You can add Fox Soccer Plus as part of the International Sports Plus add-on for $6/month.
You can add the fubo Extra ($8) to add ~37 channels including Baby TV, BBC World News, Cooking Channel, DIY, and GSN.
fuboTV is a great option for sports fans, especially those who watch soccer. It is the least expensive option for hard to get New York RSNs MSG, MSG+, and SportsNet NY.