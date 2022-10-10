 Skip to Content
fuboTV Subscribers Can Watch 2022 American League Divisional Series with This Simple Trick

Matt Tamanini

Now that the Major League Baseball Wild Card series have wrapped up, it is onto the divisional round for the eight teams remaining in the postseason. The top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the No. 5 San Diego Padres in one National League Division Series, while the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves will face off against the No. 6 Philadelphia Phillies in the other.

On the American League end, the No. 1 Houston Astros will take on the surging, fifth-seeded Seattle Mariners while the No. 2 New York Yankees will face the No. 3 Cleveland Guardians. All NLDS games will air on FOX or FS1, but the ALDS series will be broadcast on TBS.

For cord-cutting baseball fans who watch sports via fuboTV, these broadcast assignments cause a bit of a problem, as the live TV streaming service hasn’t carried the Turner networks — TBS, TNT, TruTVin over two years. However, there is a creative workaround for Fubo subscribers.

Though the streamer won’t carry the traditional broadcasts on TBS, it will air the games on the MLB Network in Spanish, giving Fubo audiences the chance to watch the game, even if it’s not in English. But fans who do not speak Spanish can put the MLB Network broadcast on mute and sync it up with the radio broadcast that is available in the MLB App.

However, if that is too complicated or too much of a hassle, another great option to stream the divisional series is with Sling TV. The live streamer carries FOX in many major markets as well as both FS1 and TBS. Sling TV also offers 50% off the first month of service, meaning that at just $17.50, it is the most cost-efficient way to stream the four divisional series and the entire MLB playoffs.

American League Divisional Series Schedule

Date Game Start time (ET) TV channel
Tuesday, Oct. 11 Mariners at Astros, Game 1 3:37 p.m. TBS
Guardians at Yankees, Game 1 7:37 p.m. TBS
Thursday, Oct. 13 Mariners at Astros, Game 2 3:37 p.m. TBS
Guardians at Yankees, Game 2 7:37 p.m. TBS
Saturday, Oct. 15 Yankees at Guardians, Game 3 TBD TBS
Astros at Mariners, Game 3 TBD TBS
Sunday, Oct. 16 Yankees at Guardians, Game 4* TBD TBS
Astros at Mariners, Game 4* TBD TBS
Monday, Oct. 17 Guardians at Yankees, Game 5* TBD TBS
Mariners at Astros, Game 5* TBD TBS

National League Divisional Series Schedule

Date Game Start time (ET) TV channel
Tuesday, Oct. 11 Phillies at Braves, Game 1 1:07 p.m. Fox
Padres at Dodgers, Game 1 9:37 p.m. FS1
Wednesday, Oct. 12 Phillies at Braves, Game 2 4:35 p.m. Fox
Padres at Dodgers, Game 2 8:37 p.m. FS1
Friday, Oct. 14 Braves at Phillies, Game 3 TBD FS1
Dodgers at Padres, Game 3 TBD FS1
Saturday, Oct. 15 Braves at Phillies, Game 4* TBD FS1
Dodgers at Padres, Game 4* TBD FS1
Sunday, Oct. 16 Phillies at Braves, Game 5* TBD FS1
Padres at Dodgers, Game 5* TBD FS1

*=if necessary

