fuboTV, YouTube TV, & Fox App to Stream the 2021 World Series in 4K

If you want to stream the 2021 World Series between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves in 4K, you’re in luck. Fox Sports will stream the entire 2021 Fall Classic in 4K HDR to fans using the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps.

Similar to other sports on Fox, fuboTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial, will also carry the games in 4K directly from their service.

Those with the YouTube TV “4K Plus” Add-On, can also stream and record the games from their interface, but if you want to save, you can stream it from the Fox Sports App in 4K at no extra charge. That means that if you are a subscriber of Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV — you can watch the games live in 4K using your TV Everywhere credentials.

2021 World Series 4K Telecasts

October 26 (Game 1): Braves at Astros 8:00pm ET FOX 4K

October 27 (Game 2): Braves at Astros 8:00pm ET FOX 4K

October 29 (Game 3): Astros at Braves 8:00pm ET FOX 4K

October 30 (Game 4): Astros at Braves 8:00pm ET FOX 4K

October 31 (Game 5): Astros at Braves 8:00pm ET FOX 4K

November 2 (Game 6): Braves at Astros 8:00pm ET FOX 4K

November 3 (Game 7): Braves at Astros 8:00pm ET FOX 4K

Both apps are available on all major streaming media players including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xbox, iOS, Android, and your computer. In order to stream in 4K though, you will need an Apple TV 4K or a Roku device that supports 4K streaming including the latest Roku TVs, Roku Premiere, Roku Streaming Stick+, and Roku Ultra.

Buck is joined by Hall-of-Famer & World Series champ John Smoltz in the booth, as writers Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci report from the field. The streaming telecasts will also feature Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound — which will be supported by additional microphones around the field.