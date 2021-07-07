Funimation App Bringing Premium Anime Content To VIZIO SmartCast TVs

VIZIO announced on Wednesday morning that Funimation’s app has been added to its SmartCast platform.

The app includes more than 13,000 anime episodes, movies, and shows from popular Japanese titles including My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Fruits Basket, Black Clover, and Attack on Titan, all on-demand.

The Funimation app is available on VIZIO’s V-Series model smart TVs, M-Series Quantum models, and P-Series Quantum models.

“VIZIO is committed to delivering the best content possible for audiences of every genre,” said VIZIO’s vice president of business development, Katherine Pond in a statement. “We’re excited to bring Funimation movies and TV shows to life for millions of SmartCast anime fans in their own homes like never before.”

The Funimation app is available in more than 50 countries, including in the United States and Canada, starting at $5.99 per month, and the Premium Plus version available for $7.99 per month.

The Premium Plus version offers additional perks and access to special members-only offers in addition to the availability of multiple simultaneous streams.

“Our partnership with VIZIO now completes Funimation’s availability on all major distribution platforms and truly lets us be where every fan is,” said Kaliel Roberts, Chief Product Officer at Funimation Global Group. “Whether or not it’s text-to-speech navigation, search capabilities, or curated recommendations, the custom-built Funimation user experience for anime fans on VIZIO will be amazing.”