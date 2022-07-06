GAC Media Launches Free, Streaming Channel Great American Adventures on XUMO

Just one year after launching, GAC Media continues to expand its reach. Having initially launched with linear channels before announcing its own direct-to-consumer (DTC) platform slated to debut this fall, on Wednesday, the company unveiled its first-ever free, ad-supported TV (FAST) channel, Great American Adventures.

The company, which launched in June 2021, has premiered Great American Adventures on free streaming platform XUMO. The FAST channel features more than 500 hours of scripted and unscripted content with programming centered on everything from southern cooking to DIY, including shows featuring Paige Duke, Patti LaBelle, and more.

“The launch of Great American Adventures is a new growth milestone for GAC Media as the company expands into the FAST TV sector,” GAC Media’s chief officer for distribution and content strategy Erin McIlvain said. “This new partnership with XUMO will broaden the viewing ecosystem for our content allowing us to reach a new audience while further serving our existing fans with entertaining programming that celebrates Americana.”

Already on XUMO as channel 447, Great American Adventures will become available on additional apps and streaming services over the coming months. The new FAST offering joins the company’s flagship GAC Family channel that includes family-friendly series, holiday movies, seasonal rom-coms, and more. GAC Living is the home for the company’s unscripted lifestyle content. Great American Adventures will focus on celebrating Great American traditions every day and every season.

“Great American Adventures is a perfect fit as a FAST channel on XUMO,” XUMO’s SVP of programming and partnerships Stefan Van Engen said. “It’s always the right time to enjoy and celebrate the kind of everyday American traditions we all know and love. Great American Adventures delivers the high caliber content that allows us to engage millions of viewers across our network.”