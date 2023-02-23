Google TV Revamps Navigation, Adds New Content Pages to Improve Content Discovery

Your Google TV home screen navigation is going to look a little different today, but it’s all for your benefit. Four new content pages, which are located directly beneath the apps row on the “For You” tab, are being introduced in an attempt to “improve your search journey and help narrow down your options,” Google TV product manager Kathy Liu said in a company blog post.

In its current state, Google TV forces users to switch between apps in order to discover new content. Users will now see a complete page of programming options when using the new landing pages, each of which is tailored to a specific category of TV shows and movies. Finding content to watch should now be simpler, particularly if you subscribe to several streaming services.

The new pages — Movies, Shows, Family and Español — offer users quick access to all of their favorite entertainment. The Family and Español pages are new additions, while the Movies and Shows pages have been moved from the main navigation bar.

Here are what the new content pages offer:

Movies: The Movies page lets you explore thousands of movies by title, genre, or topic, all on one convenient page. You’ll also get personalized recommendations for movies you might like, along with new releases and top trending flicks.

Shows: From “The White Lotus” to “Yellowstone,” binging your favorite show has never been easier. Visit the Shows page to get new releases from all your subscriptions in one place, see popular shows, and explore personalized topics. And when one show is over, you’ll get recommendations for other shows you might enjoy next.

Family: From classics to new releases, the Family page is the new destination for family-friendly entertainment. With content ratings of PG or lower, it’s easy to find something the whole family can watch together. And not to worry: When your kids have their own TV time, they can still access their kids’ profiles for all their favorites.

Español: The Español page is the new home for the best Spanish-language entertainment, including movies and shows, telenovelas, and live TV. You can also access popular Spanish-language apps like Pantaya and FlixLatino, plus a library of dubbed and subbed movies and shows. So whether you’re a native Spanish speaker, live in a bilingual household or are someone who enjoys Spanish-language content, we’re making it even easier to watch the entertainment you love.

Other updates to Google TV have been made over the past several months. This includes the introduction of the individual profile feature, which was later made more family-friendly, and the recent simplification of the initial setup by making it much simpler for new users to link with their streaming accounts. Its TV app now has access to movies and TV programs, streamlining how Google account holders access their content. Google has improved its “For You” tab to make it simpler to scroll within it and move between tabs.