Google’s ‘Sabrina’ Android TV Dongle to Be Priced Under $60, Launching Late-September

More and more information is coming out about Google’s “Sabrina” Android TV Dongle. Following the news that Google submitted applications for Sabrina and its remote to the FCC, 9to5Google is also reporting that several retailers have a price point set for the device.

According to 9to5Google, Home Depot’s internal systems has the device listed at $49.99. The price is significantly lower than the current Chromecast Ultra and a mere $15 above the third-generation Chromecast. Droid-Life has also revealed that Walmart listed the device at $59, while Android Police says Target has it at $60. Target reportedly has the device set to launch on Sept. 30.

In addition to the pricing, 9to5Google also reports that the “Sabrina” will be available in three colors—“Rock Candy” “Como Blue” as well as “Summer Melon.”

News that Google was coming out with a new device was made official when leaked images surfaced on the internet back in June. Before then, 9to5Google had gotten wind that the company was working on a successor to the Chromecast Ultra back in March.

At the time, it was said unlike Chromecast Ultra, which is operated from the user’s smartphone, the new device would come with a remote. After the news broke, a certification filing for a “Google Remote” went up on the FCC’s website, XDA Developers reported.