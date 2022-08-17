Great American Community Announces Series from Danica McKellar, Cameron Mathison, More for September Launch

In May, Great American Media announced the launch of a new, ad-supported streaming service called Great American Community which would provide short-form videos from some of GAC Family’s most popular stars, including Danica McKellar, Cameron Mathison, Jill Wagner, Trevor Donovan, Debbie Matenopoulos, and more.

On Wednesday, the service announced the 15 all-new original short-form series that will be available when the free streaming service launches on Monday, Sept. 26. These ongoing shows will feature well-known experts from the fields of cooking, fashion, lifestyle, gardening, pets, parenting, DIY, relationships, philanthropy, fitness, wellness, devotions, and much more.

New episodes of the series will be released regularly throughout the year and will be exclusive to the streamer.

“We are thrilled to be launching Great American Community with fifteen new, always-on series that are topical, relatable and hosted by our growing family of recognizable talent,” GAC president and CEO Bill Abbott said. “This new platform represents an important evolution of the company’s digital strategy and gives our passionate fans a fun and engaging new way to interact with our stars in a trusted, family-friendly environment, 365 days a year.”

The short-form series that will be available on the service at launch will include a show focused on healthy cooking with Danica McKellar, a series hosted by Cameron Mathison focusing on seasonal themes and celebrations, a parenting show from Debbie Matenopoulos, and a look at living on a Tennessee farm with Jill Wagner. The streamer will announce additional hosts and series in the coming weeks and months.

Great American Community Original Short-Form Series Premiering on Sept. 26:

“The Modern Mom with Debbie Matenopoulos” features nationally renowned TV presenter and talk show host, Debbie Matenopoulos. Every week, Debbie shares delicious easy-to-master recipes, fashion and beauty advice, and all the tips and tricks she has learned in her two-decade career being a television host and lifestyle expert. “The Modern Mom with Debbie Matenopoulos” will be new every Monday and Friday beginning Sept. 26.

“Giving & Caring with Larissa Wohl” stars renowned pet adoption advocate and TV host, Larissa Wohl. Larissa will bring heartwarming and uplifting segments in her series with weekly animal adoptions, shelter spotlights, and features about everyday people who do extraordinary things. “Giving & Caring with Larissa Wohl” is all-new Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday.

“Affordably Fabulous with Lauren Makk” features interior design expert Lauren Makk. Lauren will share tricks and tips to achieve a fabulous life on a budget. “Affordably Fabulous with Lauren Makk” is all-new Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“Beauty and Blessings with Kym Douglas” features beauty expert and daytime TV staple, Kym Douglas. Kym offers beauty and skincare tips, fashion advice, devotionals, and ways to feel your most beautiful the inside out – all presented with laughter and love. “Beauty and Blessings with Kym Douglas” will release all-new episodes every Wednesday and Sunday.

“Eden Living with Shirley Bovshow” features landscaping artist and expert gardener Shirley Bovshow. From gardening to landscape design, Shirley will teach you how to lovingly care for all the plants and flowers in your garden. Eden Living with Shirley Bovshow is all-new every Thursday and Saturday.

“Everyday Celebrations with Maria Provenzano” stars celebrity baker and chef, Maria Provenzano. With Maria, every day is a celebration, as Maria will teach you how to bake, cook delicious recipes, and craft for the everyday celebrations in your life. “Everyday Celebrations with Maria Provenzano” will be all new every Wednesday and Friday.

“A Beautiful Life with Lawrence Zarian” stars fashion maven and TV presenter and author, Lawrence Zarian. Lawrence will uplift and inspire women of every shape and size through fashion and sharing stories from his podcast. “A Beautiful Life with Lawrence Zarian” is all-new Mondays and Fridays after the premiere

“All Things Cool with Lizzy Mathis” features lifestyle expert Lizzy Mathis, founder of The Cool Mom Co. Like all moms, Lizzy is a powerhouse who reminds mamas to put themselves first, reignite personal passions, and keep bringing that cool to motherhood. “All Things Cool with Lizzy Mathis” will be all-new Fridays and Sundays.

“The Sweet Life with Emily Hutchinson” features celebrity baking sensation Emily Hutchinson. Everything you ever would want to bake is within reach with Emily as she shows you how to bake the most delicious and eye-catching creations. “The Sweet Life with Emily Hutchinson” is all-new Tuesdays and Saturdays.

“Southern Savvy with Jamie Tarence” features Southern connoisseur, chef, author, and podcast host Jamie Tarence, your new best friend who shares all things Southern living in her series. From cooking and baking to fashion and beauty, Jamie is your go-to for it all! “Southern Savvy with Jamie Tarence” will release new episodes on Mondays and Thursdays.

“The Mindful Life with Mahaila McKellar” stars actress and author Mahaila McKellar. Mahaila will share her knowledge as a certified meditation teacher and bring positivity and mindfulness to stress-filled days. “The Mindful Life with Mahaila McKellar” will be all-new on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

“The Good Life with Cameron Mathison” featuring TV star, host, and presenter Cameron Mathison. Cameron has always had a passion for learning more about creating a healthier life and brings that knowledge to this series dedicated to a healthier you from the inside out. “The Good Life with Cameron Mathison” will debut new episodes on Tuesdays and Sundays.

“Bits of Joy with Danica McKellar” features one of television’s most beloved actresses Danica McKellar. Danica loves being positive and helping others. In her series, she will be sharing Bible Bits, Healthy Bits, and Math Bits. “Bits of Joy with Danica McKellar” is all-new Mondays and Thursdays.

“Farm and Family with Jill Wagner” stars actress and presenter Jill Wagner. Jill gives a beautiful glimpse into her life living on a farm in Nashville, including tours of her property, working out, family life, and Soulful Sundays. “Farm and Family with Jill Wagner” will be all-new on Wednesdays and Sundays.

“Everyday Adventures with Trevor Donovan” features one of television’s most recognizable faces Trevor Donovan. Trevor loves acting, his dogs and of course adventure and in his series will share his life and the everyday adventures that bring him joy. “Everyday Adventures with Trevor Donovan” is all-new Wednesdays and Saturdays.