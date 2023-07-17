“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Is Finally Coming to Disney+ Next Month

“Long-awaited” is the word that comes to mind often for Disney and Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” but soon, the wait will be over to watch the film at home.

The third installment of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise will arrive on Disney+ globally on Wednesday, Aug. 2, wrapping up a long production process, release schedule, and theatrical window.

Released six years after “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” and with James Gunn back at the helm (after being fired and rehired again), the beloved band of misfits returns and Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of the Gamora he knew and loved, must rally his team to defend the universe and protect beloved team member Rocket from the High Evolutionary.

The starry ensemble consists of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Linda Cardellini, Nathan Fillion, and Sylvester Stallone.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” pushed the limits of Disney’s theatrical window range, remaining in theaters for 90s days after its May 5 theatrical release. Despite what was perhaps a chilly critical start, the film is currently sitting at an 82% critic consensus and a 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Regardless, to date, it’s brought Disney back $358 million, second only so far to “Spider:Man: Across the Spider-Verse” ($368 million) for this summer’s highest-grossing films domestically and certainly welcome news compared to its $250 million budget. It is also the second highest-grossing film of the year overall globally, pulling in $842.2 million worldwide behind another Pratt-led blockbuster: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and its unmatched $1.34 billion.

Now that it’s finished its theatrical run and Disney can focus on the box office success of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” global home audiences can soon hit play on “Vol. 3” from anywhere.

