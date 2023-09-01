How to Watch Guyer vs. Aledo High School Football Game Live Without Cable

Get ready for the Friday Night Lights as the No. 4 and No. 5 ranked high school football teams in the Lonestar State go head to head in Denton, Texas. The Aledo Bearcats and Guyer Wildcats game happens Friday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. CT. Who will come out victorious? Find out with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

When: Friday. September 1 at 8 p.m. ET.

Friday. September 1 at 8 p.m. ET. Location: C.H. Collins Athletic Complex | 1500 Long Rd, Denton, Texas 76207

C.H. Collins Athletic Complex | 1500 Long Rd, Denton, Texas 76207 TV: NFHS Network

The Aledo Bearcats are coming off of a high as state champions in 2022 and scoring 50 points against Parish Episcopal in their opening game. First-year Bearcat head coach Robby Jones leads with 2024 TCU quarterback commit Hauss Hejny, who has shown to be a powerhouse for the team with 185 tossing yards.

As for the Guyer Bearcats, they too are coming off their first win against Rocwall-Heath with a 30-point lead, proving their place as a contender again as a UIL state champion in 2023. Head coach Jim Jones has two all-star college commits with Josiah Martin (wide receiver) and Eli Bowen (cornerback), the latter soon to be joining Jackson Arnold and his brother Peyton at Oklahoma. And if you don’t remember Jackson Arnold, he was the top-ranked quarterback in the state last year who also received the Gatorade National Player of the Year award. Guyer’s 6’2” QB this year, Logan McLaughlin, had a strong first game with 197 passing yards and 34 rushing yards.

Because the Aledo vs. Guyer game will be exclusively available on NFHS Network, the answer is no. NFHS Network does not offer customers a free trial. But $11 isn’t too bad to support your local team, right?

NFHS Network is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

