How to Watch Guyer vs. Aledo High School Football Game Live Without Cable

Mike Nelson

Get ready for the Friday Night Lights as the No. 4 and No. 5 ranked high school football teams in the Lonestar State go head to head in Denton, Texas. The Aledo Bearcats and Guyer Wildcats game happens Friday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. CT. Who will come out victorious? Find out with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

How to Watch Aledo vs. Guyer High School Football Game

About the 2023 Aledo vs. Guyer High School Football Game

The Aledo Bearcats are coming off of a high as state champions in 2022 and scoring 50 points against Parish Episcopal in their opening game. First-year Bearcat head coach Robby Jones leads with 2024 TCU quarterback commit Hauss Hejny, who has shown to be a powerhouse for the team with 185 tossing yards.

As for the Guyer Bearcats, they too are coming off their first win against Rocwall-Heath with a 30-point lead, proving their place as a contender again as a UIL state champion in 2023. Head coach Jim Jones has two all-star college commits with Josiah Martin (wide receiver) and Eli Bowen (cornerback), the latter soon to be joining Jackson Arnold and his brother Peyton at Oklahoma. And if you don’t remember Jackson Arnold, he was the top-ranked quarterback in the state last year who also received the Gatorade National Player of the Year award. Guyer’s 6’2” QB this year, Logan McLaughlin, had a strong first game with 197 passing yards and 34 rushing yards.

Can You Stream Aledo vs. Guyer High School Football Game for Free?

Because the Aledo vs. Guyer game will be exclusively available on NFHS Network, the answer is no. NFHS Network does not offer customers a free trial. But $11 isn’t too bad to support your local team, right?

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Aledo vs. Guyer High School Football Game on NFHS Network?

NFHS Network is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Watch Highlights of Last Year's Matchup Between Aledo and Guyer

