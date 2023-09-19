Hallmark Announces Slate of 40 Original Countdown to Christmas Movies; What’s the Best Way to Stream All Season Long?

Don’t look now, but it is getting very close to the most wonderful time of the year. Yes, the holidays are still a few months away, but holiday movie season is just around the corner. Yesterday, Great American Family announced its Great American Christmas programming slate, and on Tuesday, the Hallmark Channel did the same announcing their expansive “Countdown to Christmas” lineup of original films that will take place on both the flagship cable network as well as sibling channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (which hosts the annual Miracles of Christmas lineup) and direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming service Hallmark Movies Now.

Hallmark is delivering 40 brand-new original films across its multiple platforms with new movies premiering on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night all season long. The festivities will kick off on Friday, Oct. 20 and will run around the clock throughout the holiday season. The schedule is punctuated with original movies that feature some of Hallmark’s favorite faces, including Catherine Bell, Jonathan Bennett, Cindy Busby, Erin Cahill, Paul Campbell, Nikki DeLoach, James Denton, Brooke D’Orsay, Tyler Hynes, Hunter King, Bethany Joy Lenz, Luke Macfarlane, Barbara Niven, Ryan Paevey, Janel Parrish, Kristoffer Polaha, Jessy Schram, Kimberley Sustad, Andrew Walker, and more.

Get a Sneak Peak at Hallmark’s 2023 Countdown to Christmas:

What’s the Best Way to Stream Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas?

If you are counting down the days until all of the comfy holiday rom-coms return, then now’s the perfect time to figure out how you are going to stream them all. The cheapest way to watch all of Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas is via Frndly TV. The skinny bundle live TV streaming service only has feel-good, family-friendly entertainment channels and costs just $7.99 per month. In addition to all of the Hallmark Channels (including Hallmark Drama), you can also use the service to stream Great American Family.

While Frndly does offer a seven-day free trial, it doesn’t come with any news, sports, or local channels, so if you are looking for more from your streaming service, then Sling TV is the next best option. You can sign up for either the Sling Blue or Sling Orange plan for $40 per month and then add on the Entertainment Package to get you all of the Hallmark channels and GAF for $6 more per month, still cheaper than any other streaming option. Also, Sling TV is currently extending a bit of a holiday gift. For a limited time, customers can receive 50% of their first month of service.

You could also opt to sign up for Philo, but, like Frndly, it is a skinny bundle that does not include local channels, although it does offer more channels than Frndly.

What Countdown to Christmas Movies and Extras Will Be Available on Hallmark Movies Now?

Hallmark Movies Now subscribers will also be treated to a handful of presents as well, as they will receive early access to two all-new original premieres one week before they air on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, “A World Record Christmas” and “Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas.” They will also be treated to streaming exclusive films “An Ice Palace Romance” and “Rescuing Christmas”(wt).

Also, they will get never-before-seen extended cuts of last season’s breakout originals “A Holiday Spectacular” and “Three Wise Men and a Baby.”

What is the Hallmark Countdown to Christmas 2023 Movie Original Movie?

All start times are 8 p.m. ET/PT unless otherwise noted.

“Checkin’ It Twice” | Friday, Oct. 20

Stars: Kim Matula, Kevin McGarry

A journeyman hockey player (McGarry) falls for a real estate agent (Matula) in a career crisis when he’s traded to her hometown and moves into the cottage in her hockey-loving family’s backyard.

“Where Are You, Christmas?” | Saturday, Oct. 21

Stars: Lyndsy Fonseca, Michael Rady, Jim O’Heir, Julie Warner

When Addy (Fonseca) wishes for a year without Christmas, she wakes up in a world of black and white. She must work together with the town mechanic (Rady) to restore Christmas.

“Under the Christmas Sky” | Sunday, Oct. 22

Stars: Jessica Parker Kennedy, Ryan Paevey

Kat (Kennedy) is an esteemed astrophysicist, who is scheduled for her first trip into space next year until an accident grounds her. While on leave, coming to terms with the reality that her dream of being an astronaut is over, she volunteers at the local planetarium. There, she is paired up with by-the-book David (Paevey) to work on an exhibit opening right before Christmas. Will the stars align to bring these two together at the holidays?

“Christmas by Design” | Friday, Oct. 27

Stars: Rebecca Dalton, Jonathan Keltz

A fashion designer (Dalton) gets accepted into a Christmas challenge to create a new holiday-themed collection and not only finds the inspiration for her next line but decides to redesign her approach to what’s most important in life.

“Mystic Christmas” | Saturday, Oct. 28

Stars: Jessy Schram, Chandler Massey, Patti Murin, William R. Moses

Juniper (Schram) travels to Mystic, Connecticut during the holidays to work at the rehabilitation center and aquarium. She reconnects with Sawyer (Massey), the owner of the pizza shop.

“Joyeux Noel” | Sunday, Oct. 29

Stars: Jaicy Elliot, Brant Daugherty

When a romantic painting of a Christmas market captures the imagination of copy editor Lea (Elliot), she is sent to France with pragmatic reporter Mark (Daugherty) to uncover the mystery behind the artist.

“Flipping for Christmas” | Friday, Nov. 3

Stars: Ashley Newbrough, Marcus Rosner

It’s almost Christmas when busy realtor Abigail (Newbrough) agrees to help her sister with the “simple flip” of a recently inherited home. Unfortunately, co-beneficiary Bo (Rosner) has other plans in mind.

“Never Been Chris’d” | Saturday, Nov. 4

Stars: Janel Parrish, Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes, Tyler Hynes

Home for the holidays, BFFs Naomi (Parrish) and Liz (Lamothe-Kipnes) reconnect with high school crush Chris Silver (Hynes). A complex love triangle forms, forcing them to take stock of their lives and find the value of friendship.

“The Santa Summit” | Sunday, Nov. 5

Stars: Hunter King, Benjamin Hollingsworth

It’s time for the annual Santa Summit, in which revelers put on Santa suits and hop around designated locations in town to eat, drink, and be merry. Three best friends decide to go together: Jordin (King), a recently dumped art teacher looking to cut loose; Ava, a shy woman hoping to run into her crush; and Stella, a Christmas cynic with no interest in the Santa Summit whatsoever. At the start of the night, Jordin meets and bonds with Liam (Hollingsworth), but doesn’t get his name before getting separated and lost in a sea of Santas. As the night progresses and hijinks

ensue, amidst the chaos, celebration, and a sea of Santas, they all find what they’re looking for: Christmas spirit, potential romance, and a strengthened bond of friendship.

“Everything Christmas” | Friday, Nov. 10

Stars: Katherine Barrell, Cindy Busby, Corey Sevier, Matt Wells

Lori Jo’s (Busby) love for Christmas takes her on a road trip to Yuletide Springs with her roommate Tori (Barrell), where Christmas is celebrated year-round, to participate in a longstanding town tradition to honor her late grandmother. Along the way, the friends meet Carl (Sevier) and Jason (Wells), and the foursome make stops during their journey to enjoy more small-town Christmas attractions. But when a series of events puts a damper on their plans, a little Christmas magic may put this trip back on the right path.

“Christmas Island” | Saturday, Nov. 11

Stars: Rachel Skarsten, Andrew Walker

When a snowstorm diverts Kate’s (Skarsten) first private flight en route to Switzerland to Christmas Island, she must team up with an air traffic controller (Walker) to secure her dream job as the family’s pilot.

“A Heidelberg Holiday” | Sunday, Nov. 12

Stars: Ginna Claire Mason, Frédéric Brossier

Heidi Heidelberg (Mason) receives the dream opportunity to sell her beautiful, handmade glass ornaments at the prestigious Heidelberg Christmas Market in Germany. While there, she meets Lukas (Brossier), a local artisan who helps her reconnect with her lost heritage.

“Navigating Christmas” | Friday, Nov. 17

Stars: Chelsea Hobbs, Stephen Huszar

Recently divorced Melanie (Hobbs) and her son Jason visit a remote island for Christmas, only to find themselves running a real working lighthouse where she connects with the curt but cute owner (Huszar).

“A Merry Scottish Christmas” | Saturday, Nov. 18

Stars: Lacey Chabert, Scott Wolf

When estranged siblings, Lindsay (Chabert) and Brad (Wolf) Morgan travel to Scotland at Christmas to reunite with their mother Jo, a big family secret is revealed.

“Holiday Hotline” | Sunday, Nov. 19

Stars: Emily Tennant, Niall Matter

After leaving London, Abby (Tennant) connects with an anonymous caller while working at a cooking hotline. The caller is single dad “John” (Matter) who Abby unknowingly has become smitten with in real life.

“Catch Me If You Claus” | Thursday, Nov. 23

Stars: Italia Ricci, Luke Macfarlane

Avery Quinn (Ricci) is an aspiring news anchor who’s finally getting her big break on her station’s Christmas morning newscast. But that’s put in jeopardy when she captures an intruder in her home wearing a red suit claiming to be Chris (Macfarlane), Santa’s son, who is on his first mission. A night of adventure ensues as they find themselves being pursued by the police as well as some shady characters. Along the way, they connect over living in the shadow of their parents and inspire each other to go after their dreams.

“Letters to Santa” | Friday, Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. ET

Stars: Katie Leclerc, Rafael de la Fuente

When young siblings receive a magic pen from Santa that appears to be granting wishes, they request a Christmas gift they want more than anything – for their separated parents (Leclerc, de la Fuente) to reunite.

“Holiday Road” | Friday, Nov. 24

Stars: Sara Canning, Warren Christie

When bad weather leaves each of them stranded at the airport for the holidays, a tech entrepreneur (Christie), a travel writer (Canning), a devoted mother (Enid-Raye Adams) and her son (Kiefer O’Reilly), a stubborn senior (Trevor Lerner), an enigmatic woman with a hint of mystery (Brittany Willacy), a couple traveling from Hong Kong (Sharon Crandall, Ryan Mah) and a social media influencer (Princess Davis) all agree to rent a shared van to embark on a road trip to Denver. When their unexpected journey brings them into uncharted territory, they navigate a series of misadventures together and form a deeper bond that just might change the trajectories of each of their lives. Inspired by true events.

“Christmas in Notting Hill” | Saturday, Nov. 25 6 p.m. ET

Stars: Sarah Ramos, William Moseley

Famous soccer star, Graham Savoy (Moseley), has always been too busy for love, but when he comes home to Notting Hill for Christmas, he changes his mind after meeting Georgia (Ramos) – a visiting American and the one person who has no idea who he is.

“Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up” | Saturday, Nov. 25

Stars: Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Stephen Tobolowsky, Melissa Peterman, Ellen Travolta, Seth Morris, Jennifer Aspen

As the holidays approach, Emily (Chabert) and Jared (Brown) are looking forward to celebrating the holidays together again, this time as a couple. Emily, now embracing Evergreen Lane’s uniquely festive spirit, is ready to work with Jared, Ned (Tobolowsky), Mary Louise (Travolta) and Pamela (Peterman) to make this year’s Christmas celebrations the best yet – even if being the HOA president’s girlfriend doesn’t stop those dreaded decorating citations. When a house on the block goes up for sale, it causes quite a stir with residents. When the soon-to-be neighbors turn out to be holiday royalty (Morris, Aspen), it looks like this year’s competition is about to heat up. As the welcoming committee prepares for the new arrivals, only one thing is certain – this Christmas, Evergreen Lane is going to sleigh!

“Our Christmas Mural” | Sunday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. ET

Stars: Alex Paxton-Beesley, Dan Jeannotte

Olivia (Paxton-Beesley) is a single mom who returns home for Christmas. Her mom secretly enters her into a mural contest; she wins but partners with teacher Will (Jeannotte) to create a Christmas masterpiece.

“A Biltmore Christmas” | Sunday, Nov. 26

Stars: Bethany Joy Lenz, Kristoffer Polaha, Jonathan Frakes, Robert Picardo

Lucy Hardgrove (Lenz) is a screenwriter who lands the job of a lifetime when she’s hired to pen the script for a remake of the beloved, holiday movie classic, His Merry Wife!, which was filmed in 1947 at beautiful, historic Biltmore House. When the head of the studio isn’t satisfied with the ending Lucy wrote because it deviates from the original’s feel-good conclusion, he sends Lucy to Biltmore Estate for research and inspiration. While there, she unwittingly discovers the ability to travel to the 1947 set of His Merry Wife! through the help of an hourglass. While on set, she and Jack Huston (Polaha), one of the film’s stars, spend time together and become close. But her sudden appearance has set off a chain of events that put the production in jeopardy. Before she can return to the present, Lucy must make things right or threaten to alter the future forever.

“My Norwegian Holiday” | Friday, Dec. 1

Stars: Rhiannon Fish, David Elsendoorn

JJ (Fish), grieving the loss of her grandmother and seeking dissertation inspiration, stumbles upon an unexpected holiday destiny. Meeting Henrik (Elsendoorn), a Norwegian from Bergen, their connection deepens when he discovers she has a troll figurine from his hometown. To explore the troll’s history and her grandmother’s ties, JJ agrees to join Henrik on a journey to Norway. In Bergen, they’re drawn into Henrik’s family Christmas and wedding traditions, with his sister’s wedding the day before Christmas Eve. JJ embarks on a holiday adventure, uncovering the troll’s origins and finding her own path to healing, love, and family.

“A Not So Royal Christmas” | Saturday, Dec. 2

Stars: Brooke D’Orsay, Will Kemp

Tabloid journalist Charlotte (D’Orsay) attempts to land an interview with a reclusive Count. In response, the royal family has a groundskeeper (Kemp) pose as the Count since the real one fled years ago.

“Christmas with a Kiss” (wt) | Sunday, Dec. 3

Stars: Mishael Morgan, Ronnie Rowe Jr., Jaime M. Callica

A Mahogany Presentation

A woman (Morgan) returns home to help with her family’s Christmas Carnival and romance ignites. A photojournalist (Rowe) curates a surprise reunion.

“Magic in Mistletoe” | Friday, Dec. 8

Stars: Lyndie Greenwood, Paul Campbell

Harrington (Campbell) is the author of a popular book series but commercial success has left him a bitter recluse. As he returns to his hometown for an annual Christmas festival celebrating his books, he’s joined by April (Greenwood), a publicist for the major publishing house he works with. April is there for damage control after Harrington’s recent comments on social media have ruffled some feathers. But as she gets to know him better, hope springs that April can unlock Harrington’s guarded heart and help him rediscover the spirit of the holiday.

“Christmas on Cherry Lane” | Saturday, Dec. 9

Stars: Catherine Bell, Jonathan Bennett, John Brotherton, Erin Cahill, James Denton, Vincent Rodriguez III

A young couple preparing to welcome their first child (Brotherton, Cahill); an empty-nester (Bell) and her fiancé (Denton) ready to start a new chapter; and a couple (Bennett, Rodriguez III) who unexpectedly have the chance to expand their family on Christmas Eve and celebrate the holiday as they navigate these turning points in their lives.

“Round and Round” | Sunday, Dec. 10

Stars: Vic Michaelis, Bryan Greenberg, Rick Hoffman

Rachel’s (Michaelis) stuck in a time loop, reliving the night of her parents’ Hanukkah party. Can Zach (Greenberg), the “nice boy” Grandma’s trying to set her up with, help her make it to tomorrow?

“The Secret Gift of Christmas” (wt) | Friday, Dec. 15

Stars: Meghan Ory, Christopher Russell

Bonnie (Ory) is a personal shopper who helps her new, widowed client Patrick (Russell) reconnect with his young daughter. Though Bonnie and Patrick’s ideas of shopping couldn’t be more different, she is determined to get Patrick and his daughter everything on their wish list.

“Sealed with a List” | Saturday, Dec. 16

Stars: Katie Findlay, Evan Roderick

This holiday season, festive Carley (Findlay) sets out to conquer her list of abandoned resolutions from last year. Aided by coworker Wyatt (Roderick), she finds love and the confidence to chase her dreams.

“Friends & Family Christmas” | Sunday, Dec. 17

Stars: Humberly Gonzalez, Ali Liebert

Daniella (Gonzalez) has recently moved to New York to pursue an art career and decides to stay in town to share the holidays with her circle of artist friends, instead of going home to see her sweet, if overbearing parents. Amelia (Liebert) is a talented entertainment lawyer trying to stay focused on her work after a broken engagement. When Daniella and Amelia are set up by their parents, they agree to pretend that they are dating, to appease them for the holidays. However, as they spend time in each other’s worlds, they soon build a connection that is deeper than either

of them could have hoped for.