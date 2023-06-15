Hallmark Movies Now Coming Soon to Library Streaming Service Hoopla Digital

If you’re a lover of Hallmark original movies, it will soon be time to head to your local library. Hoopla, a free streaming service users can access with their library card, has agreed to a new partnership with Hallmark Movies Now that will see that streamer’s content catalog added to Hoopla.

Library patrons who have access to Hoopla can check out a seven-day BingePass, which will allow them to watch anything and everything in the Hallmark Movies Now inventory for a full week. In 2023 alone, Hallmark Movies Now is adding 450 titles, including over 150 Christmas-themed films that will join the service throughout the year.

“Our goal at Hoopla is to provide the best content available to libraries and their patrons. We pursued this partnership with Hallmark Movies Now to give access to this celebrated range of movies, specials and original series,” Hoopla founder Jeff Jankowski said. “As the needs of libraries evolve, we are too, to ensure the way library patrons consume content on hoopla meets demand. When we launched BingePass, we pledged to continue adding more diverse content and this new agreement with Hallmark Movies Now adds a beloved entertainment brand that is a natural for bingeing.”

Hoopla Digital offers 24/7 access to borrow, download, and stream more than 1.4 million eBooks, audiobooks, comics, movies, music albums, and television episodes, with a valid library card from a participating public library. It launched its BingePass service in 2022, and its first partner was the documentary streaming service CuriosityStream. Now, it will add Hallmark Movies Now to the list of bingeable services.

“Our partnership with Hoopla allows us a unique opportunity to reach a new audience and expand awareness of Hallmark Movies Now,” Hallmark Media SVP Lauri McGarrigan said. “As we continue to amplify and evolve the platform’s content offerings, we look forward to giving library patrons access to our unique brand of feel-good content, including our beloved series and movies.”

There was no date given in the announcement regarding when users could expect to see Hallmark Movies Now content on Hoopla, but it’s likely to be available in the next few weeks. Last December, the Hallmark Movies Now app added support for Apple's SharePlay feature, allowing users with Apple devices to watch Hallmark originals together remotely.