Haystack News Surpasses 400 News Providers, Announces Deal With Hearst to Add More Live Channels

Haystack News recently hit an impressive milestone and will hit another by the end of the month.

The company announced today it now offers news from more than 400 providers on its Haystack News streaming AVOD platform and will surpass more than 50 live news channels by the end of the month thanks to a new deal with Hearst Television. Viewers can watch feeds from their local ABC, NBC, and FOX affiliates, as well as national feeds from Bloomberg, CNET, Yahoo! Finance, Newsy, Stadium Sports, and more — all for free.

“The core of Haystack News remains the custom newscast we build for each and every viewer, but we are pleased to expand our live channel line-up because we know viewers like to watch the news in different ways. Haystack News is proud to bring together local, national, and world content from hundreds of channels in one spot. We are committed to making Haystack News the most differentiated TV experience available, no matter how you prefer to watch your news,” said Daniel Barreto, co-founder and CEO at Haystack TV. “Hearst has been a tremendous early supporter of Haystack via our longstanding on-demand news content distribution agreement, and we are thrilled to extend our relationship to now include FAST live channel content from its stations across the U.S.”

Haystack News launched live news as a complement to its curated and personalized AVOD news service in November 2020. With the addition of more live channels, including those from Hearst Television, Haystack News has now tripled the number of live channels available. In addition, Haystack News provides custom newscasts and a completely personalized and interactive news ticker, Newsline. The company recently added the E.W. Scripps family of networks to its platform, including local affiliates and Newsy, the company's national investigative news program.

Haystack TV is available for free on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, iOS, Android, and Web at haystack.tv. It is also available on both Sony and VIZIO Smart TVs.