HBCU Go to Stream New Pro Basketball League Featuring HBCU Alums

More sports are coming to HBCU Go with the upcoming launch of the new HBCU Basketball Association. The streaming service owned by Allen Media Group (AMG) is expanding its relationship with historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) as it will broadcast games from the HBCU BA when the new professional league starts play in spring 2023.

The media rights deal is a comprehensive one, including cable, linear, streaming, broadcast, video-on-demand, and pay-per-view rights. HBCU Go streams its college basketball games for free, but there is no word yet on whether HBCU BA games will come with an additional charge.

“The HBCU BA is extremely grateful for this partnership,” the league’s founder Kimberly Meadows Clark said. “For years, HBCUs have desired to be a part of major networks, programming, leagues, and more. Now through our business relationship with HBCU GO, the HGCU BA will continue to create space for our legacy and culture to be recognized. I thank Byron Allen, Clinton Evans, and Curtis Symonds for seeing our vision and helping to bring it to life!”

HBCU Go is already the streaming home of HBCU basketball games, but the new professional league is something different. It is intended as a place where players from HBCUs can continue to showcase their athletic talents on the professional level. According to Sports Illustrated, there is only one current NBA player — Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington — who played his college basketball at an HBCU. The HBCU Basketball Association will initially start with six teams based in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, with hopes for future expansion.

“HBCU GO is dedicated to producing stellar content and extending our lens and our voices to showcase the best that HBCUs have to offer,” AMG founder Byron Allen said. “We are proud to give a home to the HBCU Basketball Association and to highlight a new generation of phenomenal athletes.”

AMG purchased HBCU Go just over a year ago and has made deals to get the streaming service’s content to wider audiences, including via a partnership with CBS to air HBCU football games.

The platform bills itself as a cultural lifestyle destination and leading sports media provider that embraces and represents the voice of Black Excellence every day of the year through an all-new platform that captures the rich history, diversity, perspectives, and cultural experiences at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. HBCU GO also provides a platform for emerging creatives in media production, branding, and broadcasting and features over 5,000 hours of original programming.

The service offers its viewers the best in live sports, original series, documentaries, films, comedy, and edutainment programming produced by African American leading producers, directors, and students from select HBCUs.