HBO Announces ‘Succession’ Season 4 Premiere Date; Emmy-Winning Series to Return on March 26

If you’ve been missing a show full of back-stabbing family feuds since “Yellowstone” took a midseason break, relief is finally heading your way. HBO has announced that its inheritance drama series “Succession” will debut its fourth season on Sunday, March 26.

“Succession” centers on an incredibly successful business mogul, and his plans for his empire when he eventually steps down. The series explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck).

7-Day Free Trial $9.99+ / month hbomax.com Get 20% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max When Pre-Paid Annually

In season 4, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.

The March 26 premiere date for “Succession” is a bit of an eyebrow-raiser, because things could look very different on HBO Max by then. The service’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery is planning to combine HBO Max and its other streamer discovery+ into a service called “Max” sometime this spring. No specific date has been announced yet, but it’s highly likely the changeover will happen sometime during the run of Season 4 of “Succession.”

The show is returning to its coveted Sunday night time slot, which HBO Max usually reserves for its most-watched original series. Shows like “Game of Thrones,” “The House of the Dragon” and most recently “The White Lotus” and “The Last of Us” have all seen massive success in this window. “The Last of Us” wraps its first season on March 12, so HBO Max fans will have two weeks to recover before rolling into the new season of “Succession.”

Recent high-profile cancelations and show removals at HBO Max may have led some fans to fear that “Succession” might be the next series to get the axe on the service. After all, if “Westworld” can be canceled and licensed to a third-party streamer, is any show really safe? Fortunately for fans, the wave of content cuts at HBO Max is over according to company executives, and “Succession“‘s status as perennial awards fodder would likely have ensured its survival anyhow.

The upcoming year figures to have plenty more changes in store for HBO Max, as WBD continues to focus on making its streaming arm profitable. At least one thing has been set in stone: the new season of “Succession” will debut on the service on Sunday, March 26.